Jim Corbett National Park: Unforgettable winter safari experiences await you

Enjoy a safari in Jim Corbett National Park this winter. Explore zones like Dhikala, Bijrani, Jhirna, and Durga Devi, and witness rare species of wildlife and birds. Get complete information on safari booking and travel.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

November is just around the corner, bringing the chill of winter with it. While many prefer heading to the mountains for snowfall, these destinations can get overcrowded. If you're looking for a less crowded getaway, consider visiting Uttarakhand this winter. While there's plenty to explore in this region, this time, consider visiting Jim Corbett, one of India's oldest national parks. Located in Nainital, this safari offers breathtaking scenery and is home to several rare bird species, with over 600 migratory bird species. You can spot nocturnal birds, water birds, grassland birds, and woodland birds. If you're a nature lover, this safari is a must-experience.

How to Reach Jim Corbett National Park?

Jim Corbett National Park is accessible by train, bus, and flight. Direct trains to Ramnagar railway station are available from Delhi, Varanasi, Jaipur, Haridwar, and Lucknow. The park is 5-6 kilometers from the station. Direct buses to Ramnagar are also available from Delhi, Haridwar, and Dehradun. If you plan to travel by air, the nearest airport is Pantnagar, approximately 2 hours from the park.

Best Time to Visit Jim Corbett National Park

Winter arrives across India in November. This month offers a pleasant chill, while December brings colder temperatures. The temperature in Jim Corbett during November ranges between 5°C and 20°C, making it an ideal time to explore the park and its surrounding beauty.

Zones of Jim Corbett National Park

Jim Corbett National Park is divided into several zones, each offering a unique safari experience.

Dhikala Zone: This is the most popular safari zone. You can spot a variety of wildlife in the vast grasslands. Booking in advance is recommended due to high demand.

Bijrani Zone: Known for its natural beauty, this zone is ideal for tiger sightings. Early morning safaris are recommended.

Jhirna Zone: Visit Jhirna Zone to witness herds of elephants and deer. This zone also offers sightings of other wildlife and scenic grasslands.

Kakota Tourist Zone: This recently opened zone offers various activities for all ages.

Durga Devi Safari Zone: This largely unexplored part of the park is a haven for birdwatchers and offers opportunities to spot majestic tigers.

How to Book a Jim Corbett Safari?

Booking your Jim Corbett safari in advance is recommended to save time and money. Apply for online booking through the official website. Booking is usually based on time slots, so plan accordingly. Jeep safaris cost ₹7500 per jeep. For budget travelers, canter safaris are available for ₹2500.

 

