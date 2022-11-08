5 tips you should follow on your visit to South India

The Southern part of India is a mixture of culture and heritage and has many beautiful destinations you can visit. Here are a few tips you should keep in your mind for a stress-free and amazing travel experience.



South India is the paradise of the Indian subcontinent, which offers a glimpse into the cultures with an incredible mix of diversity and richness ranging from landscapes and heritage to cuisine and culture. From impressive remains of past civilizations and the splendid architectural heritage of ancient empires that has transformed into modern cities. South India has something for all. Many travellers to the region make a mad dash for the spectacular Here is a travel itinerary that will unravel a delicious mix of culture and splendour, deliciously untasted.



How to reach: With the help of international airports, travelling has become more accessible. Traffic is a primary concern across all major metropolitan cities. Hence it is an excellent option to look for alternatives.

When to visit: The best time to visit South India is anytime between December and February, when the region is less humid and has milder temperatures, ranging between 22-30 degrees. Some destinations in the southern part of India, such as Munnar, remain cold throughout the year. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway, from Ooty to Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, is one of the destinations to enjoy the Western Ghats and its spectacular scenery. ALSO READ: Kovalam to Udupi: top 6 surfing destinations

What to pack: If you plan to travel to south India during the monsoon season, an umbrella and a raincoat should be in your luggage. Carry trekking shoes, sunglasses, a cap, sunscreen, and easy and breezy clothes. Carry at least one traditional outfit, especially if you plan to visit the temples.

What to do: There are so many rich and scenic beauties in South India which makes it hard to pick one. It is home to many archaeological and architectural wonders from all faiths—the temples in Hampi and Thanjavur and the Namdroling Nyingmapa Tibetan Monastery in Karnataka. Wildlife lovers can also enjoy elephants and tigers in Bandipur, Mudumalai and Periyar National Parks. The famous heritage site Hampi is known for its ancient forts, temples and structures of the Vijayanagar empire.

