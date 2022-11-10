5 anti-inflammatory breakfast recipes you can try out

Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and you shouldn't miss it any cause. Skipping your morning meal can have some harmful effects on your health. Here are some breakfast recipes that can help in improving your health.



Inflammation in your body is a sign of having a healthy immune system, trying to fight any foreign invaders and helping your body heal and recover fast. However, chronic inflammation can lead to several health problems, including atherosclerosis, arthritis, asthma, certain cancers, and diabetes. Left unbothered, it can further cause serious complications associated with heart disease.

Turmeric scrambled eggs: First, heat the oil in a non-stick pan. Fry the chopped garlic and add some spinach leaves. Let them cook on medium heat. Whisk the eggs with some milk and some turmeric. Add seasonings. Pour the batter into the pan with spinach. Stir it for 5-8 mins and later turn off the heat when it reaches the consistency you want. Serve it with whole-grain bread. ALSO READ: Tips and tricks you can follow for glowing skin while travelling by air

Barley khichdi: Rinse the dal and barley and later soak them in water. In a pressure cooker and heat the ghee. Add asafetida and cumin seeds in them and let them crackle. Add green chillies and onions and mix until it is light brown. Add the barley and dal into the pressure cooker with 3 cups of water, salt, and turmeric powder. Stir it and let it cook for about 10 minutes on low heat after one whistle on high flame. Let the pressure release and open the lid, and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot.

Banana ginger oats: Peel the banana and cut it into pieces. Please put it in a small pot along with oats with some milk. Please bring it to a simmer and cook on low flame until the oats are thick. Keep stirring, and then mash the bananas simultaneously. Add some cinnamon and ginger to it. Turn off the heat and later garnish with some chopped nuts. Serve warm.

Green salad: Gather broccoli, lettuce, spinach, kale, and some green peppers to make some delicious green salad. Wash and rinse them well. You can also add sliced cucumber, some cherry tomatoes and sliced onion. Add all the veggies to a large bowl, sprinkle the dressing, and use tongs to toss. Add some goat cheese for flavour. Serve and enjoy.

