A viral video showing injuries on two young children led to their rescue by police in Huzurnagar, Telangana's Suryapet. Neighbours alerted authorities after repeatedly hearing the children crying. The children were found with burn marks and other injuries. Police have launched an investigation, sent the adults for counselling.

Two small children were rescued by police in Telangana's Suryapet district after a disturbing video showing injuries on their bodies surfaced on social media. According to reports, the children were tortured by their step-father while the mother failed to stop him. The incident took place in Huzurnagar and has triggered concern among local residents. According to police and local reports, the children were found with burn marks and several injuries on their backs, legs and hands. They were taken to safety after officers reached the house following information from local residents.

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Family under investigation

Police said the children's mother, Indu, had remarried Nakirikanti Ravi after the death of her first husband. The rescued children are from her first marriage.

Residents alleged that Ravi had repeatedly assaulted the children and claimed that their mother failed to stop the abuse. Police said these allegations are being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.

Both adults have been sent for counselling. Officials have not yet confirmed whether criminal charges will be filed. The investigation is continuing, and police said appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

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Neighbours raised the alarm

People living nearby said they had often heard the children crying from inside the house. Worried about their safety, some neighbours went to check on them and allegedly found the children in a distressed condition.

The neighbours immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and rescued both children. Officers also took them to the police station, where they were given food and proper care before further action was taken.

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