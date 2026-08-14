Drass Police rescued two Karnataka tourists stranded by multiple mudslides and flash floods in Ladakh's Labbar area. The rescue team navigated difficult terrain on foot to reach the bikers, who were later brought to safety and given medical aid.

Police in Drass rescued two tourists from Karnataka after they became stranded amid multiple mudslides and flash-flood conditions in the Labbar area on Thursday evening.

According to the District Police Drass, the Police Station Drass received information from local residents at around 7 p.m. that two tourists travelling on a motorcycle from Sankoo towards Drass via Umbala had become stranded at Labbar due to multiple mudslides and flash floods. Their motorcycle was also stuck in the mud.

The two tourists were initially provided shelter in a vehicle belonging to a local teacher who was present in the area on a picnic. However, the situation became increasingly difficult as fresh mudslides occurred in the area, preventing vehicles from moving from either side.

The Rescue Operation

After receiving the information, a police team from Police Station Drass immediately launched a rescue operation. The team was headed by Station House Officer Inspector Abdullah and included police personnel travelling in three departmental vehicles.

Labbar is located around 30 kilometres from Police Station Drass. However, due to the condition of the road and repeated mudslides, the police team could not reach the stranded tourists directly by vehicle. The personnel subsequently continued the rescue operation on foot.

The police team walked nearly three kilometres through difficult terrain and negotiated three major mudslides along with four to five smaller slides before reaching the stranded tourists. Local residents also assisted the police personnel in reaching the tourists and bringing them to safety.

Post-Rescue Care and Gratitude

The tourists, identified as Sagar M and Basswa Raj, both from Karnataka, were subsequently brought back safely in a departmental vehicle. The local people accompanying them also managed to return safely to their respective homes.

Following the rescue, the two tourists were taken to the Sub-District Hospital in Drass for a basic medical examination. After being medically examined, they were provided accommodation at the Tourist Dak Bungalow in Drass.

The rescued bikers expressed their gratitude to the Police Station Drass team for responding promptly and undertaking the difficult rescue operation despite challenging weather and road conditions.

Adverse Weather Challenges in the Region

The incident comes amid adverse weather conditions in the region, where mudslides and flash floods can create sudden hazards for motorists and tourists travelling through mountainous areas.

District Police Drass reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of tourists as well as local residents, particularly during adverse weather conditions and periods when roads become difficult to navigate.

The rescue operation highlights the challenges faced by security and emergency personnel while responding to incidents in remote and mountainous areas, particularly when landslides and flash floods disrupt road connectivity.