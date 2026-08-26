CISF personnel at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport found two gold capsules weighing 82 grams concealed in a passenger's mouth. He had arrived from Dubai.

CISF personnel at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru detected two yellow-metal capsules weighing around 82 grams concealed inside the mouth of a passenger who had arrived from Dubai. The passenger was scheduled to fly to Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

The passenger, identified as Mohd Siraj, an Indian national, had arrived from Dubai on IndiGo flight 6E-1486 at around 4:17 am on August 26. He was scheduled to travel to Ghaziabad on IndiGo flight 6E-2518 at 9:20 am.

Passenger thought the body scanner would miss the capsules in his mouth

According to CISF officials, Siraj was undergoing pre-embarkation security check at a frisking point in Terminal 1 when personnel noticed he was not responding appropriately to the screening officer. CISF Sub Inspector Deepak Kumar Sharma suspected possible concealment and alerted the concerned officer.

During further examination, two yellow-metal capsules weighing approximately 82 grams were found concealed inside the passenger's mouth. Sources said the passenger thought the body scanner would not go over his shoulder and that it would be best to place them in his mouth during screening.

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The passenger was subsequently handed over to KIA police for further legal action. Officials said further investigation was underway to ascertain the nature and intended destination of the concealed material.

This is the second such interception at KIA in the last week by the CISF led by DIG and CASO Manjunath H. On August 20, CISF personnel nabbed two mules carrying 260 grams of gold in powder form concealed in their customised trousers. They had arrived from Bangkok and were caught after CISF observed their behaviour during screening.

Both passengers were handed over to police for questioning.