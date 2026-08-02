Who Was Rohit Sharma, Chaiwala's Founder Who Turned To Spirituality Before Death?
Rohit Sharma, the 30-year-old founder and CEO of Chaiwala's, died by suicide at his Dausa home. Sharma began his entrepreneurial journey at 17 and went on to establish 7 tea outlets. Months ago, he shut the business and turned towards spirituality.
Chaiwalas founder dies by suicide
Rohit Sharma, the 30-year-old founder and CEO of tea brand Chaiwala's, died by suicide at his home in Dausa, Rajasthan, on Saturday, police said. The news has brought attention to the young entrepreneur's unusual journey from starting a tea business as a teenager to building a chain of outlets and later turning towards spirituality.
Sharma, who lived in Saket Colony, was found at his home on Saturday afternoon. His family took him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said the reason behind his death has not yet been established.
Who was Rohit Sharma?
Sharma was an entrepreneur, speaker and social worker from Dausa. His LinkedIn profile described him as the founder and CEO of Chaiwalas Group, a keynote speaker, social media influencer and social worker.
He started his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 17 while he was still studying nursing, according to his profile.
His early business experience was not easy. He reportedly faced legal problems in a family business, which resulted in a major financial loss. Instead of giving up on business, he moved to Jaipur and started Chaiwala's.
The tea venture gradually grew and became his best-known business.
How Chaiwalas started
Sharma opened his first Chaiwala's tea cafe at Shipra Path in Mansarovar, Jaipur. He later expanded the business, opening more outlets in Rajasthan and other parts of the country.
Over the years, he established seven Chaiwala's outlets across different cities, according to details shared on his professional profile.
His story also attracted attention because of how young he was when he entered the business world. Starting a company at 17, he went on to build a recognisable tea brand while also taking part in speaking events and social work.
He described himself as an entrepreneur and “Josh Speaker” on LinkedIn and said he had received 21 awards during his career.
Awards and recognition
Sharma's work in the food and beverage sector earned him several awards and public recognition.
His profile said he was a national award winner and that he had received an award for “Innovative Startup of the Year” from then Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.
He was also featured in newspapers and on social media for his entrepreneurial journey.
Beyond his business, Sharma was involved in social service activities in Dausa, where he grew up.
Why did Rohit Sharma shut Chaiwalas outlets?
Around six months before his death, Sharma reportedly closed all the Chaiwalas outlets.
The closure marked a major change in his life. After stepping away from the tea business, he reportedly began spending more time on spirituality and visiting religious places.
The shift was notable because much of Sharma's public identity had been linked to entrepreneurship, business growth and motivational speaking.
His social media presence also reflected an interest in ideas around love, peace and letting go.
Rohit Sharma's books
Sharma also wrote books focused on personal growth and spirituality.
Two titles associated with him were “Tatsukhe Sukhitvam - The Art Of Loving” and “Virah - The Art Of Letting Go”.
In a social media post about the books, Sharma said they could fill readers' hearts with love and peace and offer a new way of looking at life.
The titles also reflected the change in direction he had taken after leaving the tea business.
His life beyond business
Sharma's life was not limited to Chaiwalas. He was also involved in social work and public speaking and had built a following on social media.
His family background was rooted in Dausa. His father, Hitendra Mohan Sharma, runs a medical store, while his wife works as a teacher at a private school.
Sharma is survived by his wife and their seven-year-old son.
For those who knew him, his death marks the loss of a young businessman who began working towards his ambitions at an unusually early age.
Police investigation underway
Police said Sharma's death was reported from his Dausa residence on Saturday. His body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.
The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, and police have not yet established a reason.
His journey, meanwhile, has drawn renewed attention to the life of a young entrepreneur who started a tea company at 17, expanded it to several outlets, earned recognition for his work and later moved away from business towards spirituality.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of his death.
(With inputs from agencies)
(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)
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