- Home
- India
- Tarun Tejpal Gets 10-Year Jail Term in Goa Rape Case, Says 'Will Approach Supreme Court Against Political Vendetta'
Tarun Tejpal Gets 10-Year Jail Term in Goa Rape Case, Says 'Will Approach Supreme Court Against Political Vendetta'
Bombay High Court has overturned Tarun Tejpal's 2021 acquittal and convicted the Tehelka founder of rape, sexual harassment and assault with intent to disrobe. The case began in 2013 after a junior colleague accused him of sexual assault in Goa.
Tarun Tejpal conviction explained
The Bombay High Court has convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal of rape and other sexual offences in a case dating back to 2013 and sentenced him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment.
Goa bench overturned the acquittal handed down by a sessions court in 2021, bringing a major change to the outcome of one of India's most closely watched sexual assault cases.
The High Court convicted Tejpal under Sections 376(2)(f), 376(2)(k), 354A and 354B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The first two sections concern aggravated forms of rape, while the other two relate to sexual harassment and assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman.
Following the conviction, Tejpal appeared before the bench and asked the court to be lenient while deciding his sentence.
While talking to media after conviction in the case, Tejpal alleged that the case against him was driven by “political vendetta” linked to Tehelka’s past reporting. He said the magazine’s investigations may have caused political damage or affected vested interests, and claimed that he had been targeted in retaliation for the past 13 years.
“We fought the case for 7.5 years in the trial court and got an acquittal,” Tejpal said, referring to his 2021 acquittal. He alleged that while people associated with those he had written about had been acquitted, action was being pursued against those who had exposed them.
Referring to jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, Tejpal said, “They are after those who wrote against them.” He maintained that he had full faith in the judiciary and expressed hope that the Supreme Court would examine the evidence and “see the truth”.
Tejpal also said his legal team would present the evidence before the Supreme Court as it challenges the High Court verdict.
#WATCH | Goa | After being convicted in 2013 sexual assault case, Tehelka magazine Founder Tarun Tejpal says, "We will surely approach the Supreme Court. They are after me due to political vendetta and work done by Tehelka. We fought the case for 7.5 years in the trial court and… pic.twitter.com/9A2u9wnCQD
— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026
“We will appeal, it is a wrong order, will move SC.”
- Tarun Tejpal after Bombay HC conviction in 2013 sexual assault case pic.twitter.com/o1h4S7KlR4
— News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) August 6, 2026
#WATCH | Panaji | Goa Police's Sunita Sawant, who was the Investigating Officer in Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case, says, "The court has convicted the accused. The court will pronounce the quantum pf sentence at 1430 hours. This is a sentence where a girl has stood up for her… pic.twitter.com/Pb7rq6sPiW
— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026
#WATCH | Bombay High Court at Goa convicts Tehelka magazine Founder Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case
Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam says, "The sentence will be pronouced at 1430 hours. The accused has prayed for stay of the judgment. We have strongly opposed… pic.twitter.com/15Ma4eYgc4
— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026
He told the judges that he is 62 years old and said he considers himself a victim. He also referred to his wife and asked the court to take a lenient view of his case.
His senior lawyer, Abad Ponda, also urged the court to show leniency. He pointed out that the alleged offences took place more than 13 years ago and said Tejpal has no other criminal case or FIR against him.
The defence also asked the court to put the conviction order on hold for at least eight weeks so that Tejpal could approach the Supreme Court.
The state, however, opposed the plea for leniency.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Goa, argued that the nature of the offence required the court to send a strong message. He stressed that the woman had been in a position where Tejpal held authority over her and argued that the circumstances called for a serious sentence.
The court then moved on to consider the issue of punishment.
What is the Tarun Tejpal case?
The case began in November 2013 during Tehelka's ThinkFest event in Goa.
A junior female colleague accused Tejpal, who was then the editor-in-chief of Tehelka, of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel lift. The allegations caused a major national controversy because of Tejpal's position in the media organisation and the professional relationship between him and the woman.
#WATCH | Panaji, Goa: Tehelka magazine Founder Tarun Tejpal reaches High Court of Bombay at Goa for judgement in sexual assault case pic.twitter.com/D5dnR6AcW5
— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026
#WATCH | Panaji | Goa Police's Sunita Sawant, who was the Investigating Officer in Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case, says, "The case investigation was conducted properly. All the things which came out during the investigation were presented before the court. At some point in… pic.twitter.com/AaTKPyt2VD
— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026
Tejpal later faced criminal proceedings over the allegations.
The prosecution case included the woman's account of what happened, digital evidence, CCTV footage and emails exchanged after the alleged incident.
One of the important pieces of evidence discussed during the proceedings was an email sent by Tejpal to the woman after the incident. The prosecution argued that his apology and reference to a 'lapse of judgment' supported its case.
The defence disputed that interpretation. His lawyers argued that the emails referred to a consensual conversation of a sexual nature and did not amount to an admission of sexual assault.
The case went through a long legal process before reaching the latest High Court verdict.
Why was Tejpal acquitted in 2021?
In May 2021, a sessions court in Goa acquitted Tejpal of all charges.
The trial court had examined the evidence and the woman's testimony before concluding that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt.
The Goa government challenged that decision before the Bombay High Court.
During the appeal, the prosecution argued that the trial court had placed too much importance on certain inconsistencies in the woman's statements and had assessed her behaviour using preconceived ideas about how a survivor of sexual assault should react.
The state also relied on the emails exchanged after the alleged incident.
Tejpal's defence, meanwhile, challenged the prosecution's version and pointed to emails, WhatsApp messages, CCTV footage and expert evidence. The defence argued that these pieces of evidence did not support the allegations in the manner claimed by the prosecution.
The High Court has now disagreed with the trial court's conclusion and set aside the acquittal.
What did the High Court convict Tejpal under?
The High Court convicted Tejpal under four IPC provisions.
Section 376(2)(f) deals with rape by a person who is in a position of trust or authority in relation to a woman. The provision carries a minimum sentence of 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and can extend to imprisonment for the remainder of the convict's natural life, along with a fine.
Section 376(2)(k) concerns rape by a person who is in a position of control or dominance over a woman. It also provides for a minimum of 10 years' rigorous imprisonment, which can extend to imprisonment for the remainder of the person's natural life, along with a fine.
Section 354A deals with sexual harassment.
Section 354B covers assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intention of disrobing her or forcing her to be naked. The punishment under this provision can range from three to seven years in prison, along with a fine.
The High Court said it had set aside the earlier judgment and convicted Tejpal under these provisions.
Why does the case use IPC and not BNS?
A common question following the verdict is why the court is applying the IPC when India now has the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The answer is the date of the alleged offences.
The incident took place in 2013, more than a decade before the BNS came into force. The criminal law applicable at the time of the alleged offence therefore applies to the case.
The BNS replaced the IPC from July 1, 2024. However, a person cannot be convicted under a later criminal law for an act that was not governed by that law when it allegedly happened.
That is why the High Court's conviction refers to the relevant IPC provisions.
Tejpal asks court to be lenient
After the conviction, the focus shifted to the punishment he could receive. Tejpal personally appealed to the bench for a lenient view. He said he was 62 and described himself as a victim.
His lawyer Abad Ponda repeated the plea before the court. He argued that more than 13 years had passed since the alleged offences and pointed out that Tejpal has no other criminal cases or FIRs against him.
The defence also asked the High Court to stay the conviction order for at least eight weeks. The purpose, according to the defence, was to give Tejpal time to approach the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict.
The state strongly opposed the request for leniency.
What did the Goa government say?
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, argued against taking a soft view of the offence.
He told the court that the woman was much younger and that Tejpal was in a position of authority over her. He argued that the case called for a strong message from the court.
Mehta also stressed the importance of consent, arguing that when a woman says no, that refusal must be respected.
The state therefore urged the court not to reduce the seriousness of the offence while deciding the sentence.
The arguments put the two sides in clear contrast: Tejpal's defence focused on his age, the passage of time and his personal circumstances, while the state focused on the nature of the offence and the need for deterrence.
Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam said the state has strongly opposed Tarun Tejpal’s request for a stay on the Bombay High Court’s conviction in the 2013 sexual assault case. He said the seriousness of the offence, the alleged humiliation of the survivor and comments made about her character did not justify any leniency.
Pangam said the prosecution has sought the maximum punishment available under Section 376 of the IPC, citing the circumstances of the case and the nature of the offence.
He also highlighted that the alleged assault was not a one-time incident and claimed that a similar incident occurred again the following day. The state further argued that Tejpal was in a position of authority as the survivor’s employer and was seen by her as a father-like figure.
According to Pangam, the state believes the alleged misuse of that position makes the case particularly serious. He said the court should impose a stringent sentence to ensure deterrence and send a clear message against such offences.
The court is scheduled to pronounce Tejpal’s sentence at 2:30 pm.
The High Court has already convicted Tejpal. The next major issue is the sentence.
The court will consider the arguments from both sides before deciding what punishment should be imposed.
Tejpal's lawyers have also made it clear that they intend to challenge the High Court's decision before the Supreme Court. They have therefore sought time to take the matter to the country's highest court.
The key change is that the 2021 acquittal no longer stands. The Bombay High Court has reversed that verdict and found Tejpal guilty under four IPC provisions relating to rape, sexual harassment and assault with intent to disrobe.
The case, which began with allegations during a 2013 event in Goa, has therefore entered another crucial stage more than 13 years later.
(With inputs from agencies)
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.