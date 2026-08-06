The Bombay High Court has convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal of rape and other sexual offences in a case dating back to 2013 and sentenced him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment.

Goa bench overturned the acquittal handed down by a sessions court in 2021, bringing a major change to the outcome of one of India's most closely watched sexual assault cases.

The High Court convicted Tejpal under Sections 376(2)(f), 376(2)(k), 354A and 354B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The first two sections concern aggravated forms of rape, while the other two relate to sexual harassment and assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman.

Following the conviction, Tejpal appeared before the bench and asked the court to be lenient while deciding his sentence.

While talking to media after conviction in the case, Tejpal alleged that the case against him was driven by “political vendetta” linked to Tehelka’s past reporting. He said the magazine’s investigations may have caused political damage or affected vested interests, and claimed that he had been targeted in retaliation for the past 13 years.

“We fought the case for 7.5 years in the trial court and got an acquittal,” Tejpal said, referring to his 2021 acquittal. He alleged that while people associated with those he had written about had been acquitted, action was being pursued against those who had exposed them.

Referring to jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, Tejpal said, “They are after those who wrote against them.” He maintained that he had full faith in the judiciary and expressed hope that the Supreme Court would examine the evidence and “see the truth”.

Tejpal also said his legal team would present the evidence before the Supreme Court as it challenges the High Court verdict.

#WATCH | Goa | After being convicted in 2013 sexual assault case, Tehelka magazine Founder Tarun Tejpal says, "We will surely approach the Supreme Court. They are after me due to political vendetta and work done by Tehelka. We fought the case for 7.5 years in the trial court and… pic.twitter.com/9A2u9wnCQD — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026

“We will appeal, it is a wrong order, will move SC.”



- Tarun Tejpal after Bombay HC conviction in 2013 sexual assault case pic.twitter.com/o1h4S7KlR4 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) August 6, 2026

#WATCH | Panaji | Goa Police's Sunita Sawant, who was the Investigating Officer in Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case, says, "The court has convicted the accused. The court will pronounce the quantum pf sentence at 1430 hours. This is a sentence where a girl has stood up for her… pic.twitter.com/Pb7rq6sPiW — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026

#WATCH | Bombay High Court at Goa convicts Tehelka magazine Founder Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case



Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam says, "The sentence will be pronouced at 1430 hours. The accused has prayed for stay of the judgment. We have strongly opposed… pic.twitter.com/15Ma4eYgc4 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026

He told the judges that he is 62 years old and said he considers himself a victim. He also referred to his wife and asked the court to take a lenient view of his case.

His senior lawyer, Abad Ponda, also urged the court to show leniency. He pointed out that the alleged offences took place more than 13 years ago and said Tejpal has no other criminal case or FIR against him.

The defence also asked the court to put the conviction order on hold for at least eight weeks so that Tejpal could approach the Supreme Court.

The state, however, opposed the plea for leniency.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Goa, argued that the nature of the offence required the court to send a strong message. He stressed that the woman had been in a position where Tejpal held authority over her and argued that the circumstances called for a serious sentence.

The court then moved on to consider the issue of punishment.