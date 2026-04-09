- Home
- India
- Haunted Station in Uttar Pradesh: Strange shadows, Scary Sounds on Full Moon Nights; Read Spooky Tale
Haunted Station in Uttar Pradesh: Strange shadows, Scary Sounds on Full Moon Nights; Read Spooky Tale
Uttar Pradesh is India's biggest state with a massive railway network. Lakhs of people travel by train here daily. But did you know there's a railway station here that people say is haunted?
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
A spooky railway station in UP
You must have heard stories about haunted forts and palaces, right? But in Uttar Pradesh, there's a railway station that people call 'haunted'. Its story is seriously spooky. Let's find out where this station is and what it's called.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
Welcome to Naini Junction
This railway station is called Naini Junction. It's in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, about 10 kilometres from the main city. This station is always a hot topic of discussion among locals. Let's dig deeper into why.
35
Image Credit : Asianet News
The stories behind the hauntings
Naini Jail is located right near this railway station. Many stories are linked to this jail. People say that during British rule, many freedom fighters died here because of the atrocities committed by British officers.
45
Image Credit : Asianet News
Claims of strange incidents
Locals believe the spirits of freedom fighters who died in Naini Jail wander around the Naini railway station at night. They say strange things happen in this area after dark, especially on full moon nights, when you can supposedly see weird shadows and hear spooky sounds.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
People are scared to come at night
Both passengers and local residents claim they sometimes hear strange voices here at night. They believe these are the voices of the freedom fighters who were killed by British officers.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos