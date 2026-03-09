Is Your House Haunted? 5 Signs Your Home Is Under A Bad Gaze & How To Fix It
The 'evil eye' or 'dishti' can bring a lot of negativity into a person's life or home. If you feel something is off, there are some common signs to look out for. We also share simple remedies.
Signs of the evil eye
People believe a jealous person's gaze can seriously affect your life and home. This 'dishti' or evil eye can block your progress and ruin your family's health. It often leads to financial losses and a lot of mental stress. There are some clear signs that show your house might be affected.
Fights will break out
If your house is under a negative influence, family members might start fighting over small things. They get irritated easily. Despite working hard, they only face failure. Relationships get strained, and even supportive friends start to pull away. Family members' health can also decline, leading to more stress, poor sleep, and loss of appetite.
Thieves may enter
The evil eye can cause serious problems, sometimes even leading to family separation. Big fights can break out, turning family members into enemies. You might also face sudden financial losses or even theft at home. A strange laziness takes over the family, making it hard for anyone to focus on their work or even talk confidently in public.
Remedies for the evil eye
If you see these signs, you can try some simple remedies right away. Regularly recite the Hanuman Chalisa to protect your home from negative energy. You can also visit a nearby Bhairav temple, get a black thread, and wear it on your neck or wrist. Wearing a 9-mukhi Rudraksha is also said to offer protection. Another tip is to burn camphor and cloves and let the smoke spread to every corner of your house. Keeping a Panchmukhi Hanuman idol in your home also helps ward off the evil eye.
