Remedies for the evil eye

If you see these signs, you can try some simple remedies right away. Regularly recite the Hanuman Chalisa to protect your home from negative energy. You can also visit a nearby Bhairav temple, get a black thread, and wear it on your neck or wrist. Wearing a 9-mukhi Rudraksha is also said to offer protection. Another tip is to burn camphor and cloves and let the smoke spread to every corner of your house. Keeping a Panchmukhi Hanuman idol in your home also helps ward off the evil eye.