A Bengaluru mansion, the site of a brutal murder, was torn down years ago. But locals swear they still hear piano music at night. Is this a real ghost story or just a spooky legend?

When you think of Bengaluru, you think of tech parks, breweries, and a bustling city life, right? But behind all this modernity, the city has some dark, spooky stories that most people don't know about.

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In a quiet part of the city, there was an old bungalow. From the outside, it looked just like any other house. But what happened inside turned it into a 'haunted house' for locals. Two sisters lived there, leading a peaceful life. One of them was a piano teacher. Every evening, the sound of her piano would drift through the neighbourhood. It was a sound everyone was used to.

But one day… that sound just stopped.

In 2002, a horrific crime changed everything. The piano teacher was brutally murdered inside the house. What exactly happened that night, and who was behind it, are questions that have never been clearly answered.

Her sister, who witnessed the tragedy, was so terrified that she left the house for good. After that, the bungalow was left completely empty…

But the story didn't end there

People living nearby started saying that strange sounds would come from the empty house at night. Many claim they could hear piano music, even though no one was inside. Some said they felt like they were being watched whenever they passed the house. A few even reported seeing a shadow in the window. People became scared to go anywhere near the area after dark. "You just feel something is not right," some have said about their experience. This all happened at the Terra Vera mansion, which was located a short distance from St. Mark's Road.

And here's the weirdest part—a few years later, the bungalow was completely demolished. No house, no walls, nothing. But people say the creepy vibe of that place has never gone away.

Even today, some who visit the spot say they have strange experiences. They feel like they can hear faint sounds or get the feeling that someone is standing right next to them.

So, is this story true? Or is it just a tale born out of fear?

Nobody knows for sure.

But one question still hangs in the air, without an answer: In a place where nothing exists, how can you still hear a piano playing?