Delhi police booked a playschool teacher and its administration in Jaffrabad for allegedly assaulting a child. The action followed the emergence of CCTV footage showing the assault. A case has been filed under the JJ Act and the POCSO Act.

Case Registered Under POCSO Act

The Delhi police on Sunday registered a case against the administration of a playschool and one of its teachers following the alleged assault of a child. The incident took place at a play school in the Jaffrabad area of Delhi. The action was taken after CCTV footage surfaced allegedly showing the teacher assaulting the child inside the classroom. A case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)