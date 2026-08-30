Delhi police booked a playschool teacher and its administration in Jaffrabad for allegedly assaulting a child. The action followed the emergence of CCTV footage showing the assault. A case has been filed under the JJ Act and the POCSO Act.
Case Registered Under POCSO Act
The Delhi police on Sunday registered a case against the administration of a playschool and one of its teachers following the alleged assault of a child. The incident took place at a play school in the Jaffrabad area of Delhi. The action was taken after CCTV footage surfaced allegedly showing the teacher assaulting the child inside the classroom. A case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)