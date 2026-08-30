The Pune Congress has backed a DJ-free Ganeshotsav, urging the use of traditional instruments over high-decibel DJ systems to preserve Pune's tradition. The party's stance aligns with police warnings and support from over 200 Ganesh mandals.

The Pune Congress has backed a DJ-free Ganeshotsav, saying the city's centuries-old tradition of public celebrations should be preserved through traditional instruments and controlled sound systems, amid the ongoing debate over the use of DJs during Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Pune Congress President Prashant Jagtap said the party was not opposed to grand and enthusiastic celebrations but maintained that high-decibel DJ systems should have no place in the city's traditional festivities. "Ganeshotsav should certainly be celebrated with enthusiasm, but there should be no place for DJs. Pune has given the tradition of public Ganeshotsav to the country, and its traditional character must be preserved," Jagtap said.

Congress Supports Traditional Instruments

The Congress said it supports the use of traditional musical instruments such as dhol-tasha along with regulated loudspeakers, while opposing high-decibel DJ systems that can cause inconvenience to citizens.

Police Stance on Sound Systems

The statement comes amid an intensifying debate in Pune over sound systems ahead of Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav. Pune Police have reiterated their stand against high-decibel DJ, plasma and pressure-media sound systems and warned of action, including seizure of equipment, in case of violations. At the same time, discussions between police and Ganesh mandals have included a proposal to permit up to four bass and four top speakers under regulated conditions, with officials indicating that a majority of mandals had responded positively to the proposal.

Ganesh Mandals Join DJ-Free Initiative

The DJ debate has also seen support for a DJ-free celebration from prominent Ganesh mandals, with more than 200 mandals reportedly joining an initiative to keep the festival free of high-decibel DJ music.

A Political Intervention

The Congress' intervention brings a political dimension to the ongoing discussion, with the party seeking a balance between the festive spirit of Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav and the need to protect Pune's traditional character and avoid inconvenience to citizens. (ANI)