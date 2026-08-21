Delhi's Dwarka District Police apprehended two Nigerian nationals, including a woman, for overstaying their visas. The action was part of 'Operation VISTA 1.0', a special drive to verify foreign nationals. Deportation orders have been issued.

The Dwarka District Police have apprehended two Nigerian nationals, including a woman, for allegedly overstaying their visas in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

Operation VISTA 1.0

The action was carried out under Operation VISTA 1.0, a special verification drive launched by the Delhi Police to identify foreign nationals residing in the city and check their visa and immigration status.

During document verification, police found that the visas of both individuals had expired. They were subsequently presented before the competent authority for further action, following which deportation and repatriation orders were issued in the respective cases.

Details of Apprehensions

In the first case, police apprehended Nwakor Paul Chukwuebuka, who also uses the names Cypril Odigbo and Paul Chukwuebuka Okeke, on August 7 in Dwarka district. According to police, verification of his travel and identity documents revealed that his visa had expired. He was produced before the competent authority and subsequently faced necessary proceedings for deportation.

In a separate case, police apprehended Aminat Aminu, a Nigerian national, on August 10 after she was allegedly found staying in Dwarka despite the expiry of her visa. Her documents were examined by the police, who confirmed that the visa was no longer valid. She was then produced before the competent authority, which issued the necessary orders for her repatriation.

The two cases emerged during the ongoing Operation VISTA 1.0, under which police teams are conducting verification of foreign nationals and scrutinising their documentation to detect instances of visa overstay and other immigration-related violations.

Police said further necessary legal and administrative action is being taken in accordance with the applicable rules. (ANI)