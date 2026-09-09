TN CM C Joseph Vijay's Assembly remarks on MISA and Sarkaria Commission against the DMK sparked a row. A gesture seen as mocking M K Stalin was criticised, which Vijay later clarified as 'inadvertent', causing a rift with ally CPI(M).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay's references to the MISA period and the Sarkaria Commission during his reply in the Assembly have triggered a political row, with the DMK objecting to his remarks and CPI(M), which supports the TVK government from outside, criticising an accompanying gesture that was interpreted as a reference to DMK president M K Stalin's injury during the Emergency.

Vijay clarifies 'inadvertent' gesture

Vijay, however, on Tuesday clarified that the body language during his September 7 speech was inadvertent and "not in any way intentional", and requested that it not be interpreted as an act intended to hurt anyone personally. "I wish to clarify that, during my response speech on the police department's grant request in the Legislative Assembly on 7.9.2026, my body language, which inadvertently came across in between, was not in any way intentional. Therefore, I kindly request that it not be interpreted as an act intended to hurt anyone's feelings on a personal level," Vijay said in a post on X.

Row over historical references

The controversy erupted during Vijay's reply to the debate on the demands for grants for the Police and Fire and Rescue Services departments. In his speech, Vijay launched a broad attack on the previous DMK regime, referring to Enforcement Directorate material, the Sarkaria Commission, the Veeranam project and the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). The Chief Minister used the historical references to question the DMK's criticism of his government and to argue that allegations concerning the party's record in office were not confined to recent political controversies. The Sarkaria Commission, appointed to inquire into allegations against the then DMK ministry, reportedly examined several issues, including the Veeranam project. Vijay referred to the Commission's findings while attacking the DMK's record. He also referred to material attributed to the Enforcement Directorate while making allegations against the previous DMK government. Those references have been disputed politically, and allegations contained in investigative material should not be treated as established criminal findings unless determined through the appropriate legal process.

DMK objects, marshalled out

The DMK objected to Vijay's references and accused the government of using the Assembly to revive decades-old political controversies rather than responding to issues concerning the present administration. Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned the emphasis on events of the 1970s and argued that the government should answer questions relating to its current performance. The dispute continued in the Assembly on Tuesday, with DMK legislators demanding that portions of Vijay's remarks be removed from the records. The Speaker rejected the demand, following which the issue escalated into a protest inside the House and DMK MLAs were marshalled out.

CPI(M) criticises gesture, widens row

While speaking about MISA, Vijay made a gesture involving his jaw. The gesture was interpreted by critics as a reference to Stalin's reported jaw injury following his detention during the Emergency. Stalin was detained under MISA during the Emergency. CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secretary P Shanmugam criticised Vijay's gesture, saying Stalin had been assaulted during his detention and suffered a broken jaw. "Ridiculing someone's physical appearance is condemnable, regardless of who engages in it; for the Chief Minister himself to do so is an act of irresponsibility," Shanmugam said. Shanmugam also criticised Vijay for allegedly using the Assembly to target the principal Opposition party instead of focusing on issues concerning the people.

Political fallout and ongoing debate

The CPI(M)'s intervention assumed political significance because the party is supporting the TVK government from outside. However, CPI(M) has not withdrawn its support to the government. Its criticism was directed at Vijay's remarks and gesture, while the party has maintained its separate political position. Reports on Tuesday said CPI(M) would not participate in the TVK's alliance partners' meeting, while continuing its outside support to the government. The TVK government, meanwhile, defended Vijay. Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna said CPI(M)'s criticism had misunderstood the Chief Minister's position and defended Vijay's remarks in the Assembly. The controversy has consequently widened beyond the original dispute between the ruling TVK and the Opposition DMK, with the Chief Minister's gesture becoming a separate political issue. The DMK has maintained that Vijay's references to historical controversies amount to a diversion from contemporary governance issues. Vijay's position, meanwhile, is that the DMK's political record cannot be separated from the questions being raised about governance and corruption. The distinction between the historical record and current political allegations has become particularly important in the debate over the Sarkaria Commission. The Commission was a formal inquiry into allegations concerning the then DMK administration, and its report remains part of Tamil Nadu's political history. Vijay's reference to it therefore had a documented historical basis. However, political claims drawn from a commission report need to be distinguished from subsequent judicial findings or proof of individual criminal liability. Similarly, the MISA arrests of DMK leaders during the Emergency are matters of historical record. The interpretation of Vijay's gesture, however, remains disputed. While the gesture was interpreted by the DMK and CPI(M) as a reference to Stalin's injury, Vijay has expressly stated that it was inadvertent and not intended to hurt anyone personally. The clarification is significant because it would be inaccurate to state as an established fact that Vijay deliberately mocked Stalin's physical condition. The political fallout nevertheless continued in the Assembly, with the DMK and the ruling side trading allegations over the Chief Minister's speech and the conduct of the House. The episode has also highlighted the delicate political equation supporting the TVK government. CPI(M)'s criticism of Vijay has not translated into withdrawal of legislative support, but it underlines the party's decision to maintain an independent position even while backing the government from outside. Vijay's clarification has sought to draw a line between the political argument he made in the Assembly and the interpretation placed on his gesture. The controversy is expected to remain part of the political debate as the Assembly proceedings continue, with the ruling TVK seeking to establish its case against the previous DMK regime and the Opposition pressing the government to answer questions concerning its own administration.

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