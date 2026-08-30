Over 350 people have been rescued in MP's Satna district from severe floods. SDRF teams are conducting non-stop operations, with an Army helicopter aiding in Chitrakoot as the administration issues alerts due to the rising Mandakini River.

Rescue Missions Underway Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations by helicopter began in Chitrakoot, where an Army helicopter rescued two people and safely transported them, the Collector said in a post on X. "#Relief and rescue operations by helicopter began in Chitrakoot, Satna district. The army helicopter that reached Chitrakoot rescued two people and safely transported them," Collector Satna informed in another post on X.In Birsinghpur, a man identified as Ashok Dohar, who was surrounded by water on all sides, was rescued by the SDRF team. Tehsildar of Birsinghpur Shailendra Sharma, Naib Tehsildar of Jaitwara Jyoti Patel and other administrative officials were present during the rescue operation. Advisories and Shelters The district administration has also issued an advisory to people in flood-affected areas of Chitrakoot, urging them to move to temporary shelters set up by the administration. "The water level will rise higher than where you are currently. As the water level continues to rise, you will find yourselves in a dangerous situation. Therefore, please move to the temporary shelters set up by the administration and take refuge," the announcement said.The Municipal Corporation is also making continuous announcements in the Jignahat and Kriplapur areas, informing residents about the arrangements at temporary shelters in Najirabad and Kriplapur. "The Municipal Corporation #Satna is continuously making announcements in the Jignahat and Kriplapur areas, and information is also being provided about the arrangements made in the temporary shelter established by the Municipal Corporation in the Najirabad and Kriplapur areas," the post read. High Alert in Chitrakoot Meanwhile, the Chitrakoot district administration was put on high alert after the Mandakini River's water level rose sharply, triggering a flood-like situation in low-lying areas, including Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada. Chitrakoot Police said drone cameras were being used to monitor the affected areas and water flow. "Due to the rising water levels of the Mandakini River, a flood-like situation has arisen in the Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada areas," police said on X.The District Magistrate said the situation was under control and urged people to follow the administration's instructions and stay away from the river and ghats. NDRF and SDRF teams are conducting rescue operations and evacuating stranded pilgrims and locals to safer locations. Essential supplies, including food and medicines, are also being provided to those affected. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) More than 350 people have been rescued across Madhya Pradesh's Satna district amid a flood-like situation triggered by rising water levels, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams continuing rescue operations even at night, the district administration said.According to Collector of Satna, Satish Kumar, the District Commandant Home Guard informed that the SDRF team was conducting rescue operations round the clock. "District Commandant Homeguard #Satna has informed that the SDRF team is conducting rescue operations even at night. Approximately more than 350 individuals have been rescued across the entire district," Collector Satna's X post read.Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations by helicopter began in Chitrakoot, where an Army helicopter rescued two people and safely transported them, the Collector said in a post on X. "#Relief and rescue operations by helicopter began in Chitrakoot, Satna district. The army helicopter that reached Chitrakoot rescued two people and safely transported them," Collector Satna informed in another post on X.In Birsinghpur, a man identified as Ashok Dohar, who was surrounded by water on all sides, was rescued by the SDRF team. Tehsildar of Birsinghpur Shailendra Sharma, Naib Tehsildar of Jaitwara Jyoti Patel and other administrative officials were present during the rescue operation.The district administration has also issued an advisory to people in flood-affected areas of Chitrakoot, urging them to move to temporary shelters set up by the administration. "The water level will rise higher than where you are currently. As the water level continues to rise, you will find yourselves in a dangerous situation. Therefore, please move to the temporary shelters set up by the administration and take refuge," the announcement said.The Municipal Corporation is also making continuous announcements in the Jignahat and Kriplapur areas, informing residents about the arrangements at temporary shelters in Najirabad and Kriplapur. "The Municipal Corporation #Satna is continuously making announcements in the Jignahat and Kriplapur areas, and information is also being provided about the arrangements made in the temporary shelter established by the Municipal Corporation in the Najirabad and Kriplapur areas," the post read.Meanwhile, the Chitrakoot district administration was put on high alert after the Mandakini River's water level rose sharply, triggering a flood-like situation in low-lying areas, including Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada. Chitrakoot Police said drone cameras were being used to monitor the affected areas and water flow. "Due to the rising water levels of the Mandakini River, a flood-like situation has arisen in the Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada areas," police said on X.The District Magistrate said the situation was under control and urged people to follow the administration's instructions and stay away from the river and ghats. NDRF and SDRF teams are conducting rescue operations and evacuating stranded pilgrims and locals to safer locations. Essential supplies, including food and medicines, are also being provided to those affected. (ANI)