Kolkata Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata's weather is playing hide-and-seek, with cloudy skies one moment and sunshine the next. So, what's in store for the rest of the day? Will the start of the week be a complete washout for Bengal?
Get today's weather update
Rain intensity to increase across South Bengal districts
What's the weather like in North Bengal?
The monsoon's impact will continue in North Bengal as well. The Met office has predicted rain especially for the hilly and Terai-Dooars districts. Heavy showers could raise water levels in rivers and low-lying areas. Officials have also warned people to stay cautious due to lightning and strong winds.
Which districts in the north are likely to get rain?
What is the Alipore Met Department saying?
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.