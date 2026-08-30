The Assam Rifles apprehended two illegal Myanmar nationals in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district and seized 130 grams of heroin worth Rs 24 lakh. They also seized meth tablets worth Rs 2.63 crore and areca nuts worth Rs 3.44 crore in Mizoram.

The Assam Rifles apprehended two allegedly illegal Myanmar nationals and seized 130 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 24 lakh in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, the force said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out in the general area of Nampong on August 28 based on specific intelligence regarding narcotics smuggling, the Assam Rifles said.

"#AssamRifles apprehended two illegal Myanmar nationals in the general area of Nampong, Changlang District, Arunachal Pradesh on 28 Aug 2026, based on specific intelligence regarding narcotics smuggling," the force said in a post on X.

During the operation, 130 gms of heroin, worth approximately ₹24 lakh, was recovered from the apprehended individuals.

"The successful operation highlights Assam Rifles' continued commitment towards curbing illegal infiltration, trans-border narcotics smuggling and ensuring security in the Northeast," the post added.

ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS TWO ILLEGAL MYANMAR NATIONALS, SEIZES HEROIN WORTH ₹24 LAKH IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH#AssamRifles apprehended two illegal Myanmar nationals in the general area of Nampong, Changlang District, Arunachal Pradesh on 28 Aug 2026, based on specific intelligence… pic.twitter.com/agmig5HQ5Z — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) August 30, 2026

Methamphetamine seizure in Aizawl

Meanwhile, in another operation, the Assam Rifles, along with Mizoram Police, seized methamphetamine tablets worth approximately Rs 2.63 crore in Aizawl.

The joint operation was launched in Chanmari, Aizawl, on August 27 based on intelligence inputs.

Three persons were apprehended, and 878 grams of methamphetamine tablets were recovered, the Assam Rifles said.

"The apprehended individuals were taken into custody by Aizawl Police for further investigation and necessary legal action under the ND&PS Act," it said.

Areca nuts worth over Rs 3 crore seized

In another operation in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, recovered 437 bags of areca nuts weighing 32,890 kg and valued at Rs 3,44,68,720.

The consignment was recovered during a search operation in the general area of Zotlang on August 28.

"A thorough search resulted in the recovery of 437 bags of Areca Nuts weighing 32,890 kg worth ₹3,44,68,720," the Assam Rifles said.

The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.

(ANI)