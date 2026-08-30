Gujarat AAP President Isudan Gadhvi has launched an indefinite sit-in protest, demanding the state declare a drought in several districts. He is calling for irrigation water, fodder for livestock, and a waiver of farmers' electricity bills.

AAP launches 'Drought Declaration Satyagraha'

Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party President Isudan Gadhvi began an indefinite sit-in protest, 'Drought Declaration Satyagraha' to press the state administration for an immediate drought declaration, citing severe agrarian distress across multiple districts. The AAP state president initiated the demonstration on Saturday to compel the government into granting official drought status to affected areas.

Speaking to ANI, the AAP state president expressed deep concern over the plight of the rural community, alleging that the administration has failed to take any action. He said, "Gujarat is currently facing severe drought conditions. Districts such as Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, and Kutch, along with several others across the Saurashtra and North Gujarat regions, are completely drought-stricken." Pointing directly to the vulnerability of local agriculture, Gadhvi emphasised the necessity of the current protest and said, "Farmers and livestock rearers here are in great distress. Despite repeatedly issuing ultimatums, the government has failed to take any action. Consequently, our entire team has decided to stage an indefinite sit-in protest to demand that the government declare these areas drought-affected."

Demands for Farmers and Livestock Rearers

"We demand the immediate supply of irrigation water where available, the provision of fodder for livestock, and the waiver of electricity bills for local farmers. We are protesting indefinitely over these four legitimate demands, and I urge the government not to put Gujarat's farmers to the test," Isudan Gadhvi said.

State Government Announces Relief Measures

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has taken an important decision in the interest of citizens and farmers in the Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Saurashtra, as per the release. Normally, irrigation water in these areas is supplied through local dams. However, due to inadequate rainfall, water storage in the Narmada basin is also currently below the normal level.

Despite this situation, keeping in view the local water requirements of Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar, the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has granted special approval to draw water from the Machhu-2 Reservoir through the pipeline network of the SAUNI Scheme and supply it to these districts, the release said.

According to the state Water Resources and Water Supply Department, 600 cusecs of water are currently being drawn through SAUNI Link-1. Of this water, drinking water requirements will be given the highest priority, while the remaining water will subsequently be supplied for agriculture and irrigation. The state government's people-centric decision is expected to provide significant relief to residents of Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar by easing drinking water concerns and improving the availability of water for irrigation. (ANI)