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Scientists Create New Earthquake Protection Device That Could Reduce Building Damage
Researchers at the University of Sharjah have developed a new earthquake damper that works without electricity. Designed by professor Moussa Leblouba, the device uses steel balls, rods and friction to absorb vibration energy during earthquakes.
New earthquake device may help buildings survive strong shaking
Earthquakes can strike without warning. In many cases, power cuts happen at the same time, making rescue work and safety systems even harder to manage. Now, a newly patented device developed by researchers at University of Sharjah in United Arab Emirates is offering a simple but promising way to reduce earthquake damage without using electricity.
The invention was designed by civil engineering professor Moussa Leblouba, as mentioned in Science Direct study. At first look, the device appears very basic. It is mainly made from a hollow steel cylinder filled with solid steel balls and crossed by a moving shaft with short rods attached to it.
But researchers say this simple design could help reduce shaking in buildings, bridges and sensitive equipment during earthquakes and other powerful vibrations.
The idea has already received a United States patent in December 2025, placing the design officially on record.
How the new device works
The system works through movement and friction rather than electronics or powered machines.
When a building shakes during an earthquake, the shaft inside the cylinder moves back and forth. As it moves, the attached rods push through the tightly packed steel balls inside the cylinder.
That movement creates friction between the rods and the balls. According to researchers, this friction converts some of the vibration energy into heat. Because part of the energy is absorbed inside the damper, less force travels through the building itself.
Professor Leblouba explained the process in simple terms.
“The friction generated between the balls and the rods absorbs and dissipates the vibration energy,” he said.
This means the building or structure experiences weaker and slower movement during shaking.
No electricity needed during disasters
One of the biggest advantages of the system is that it works without electricity.
Many earthquake protection systems depend on pumps, electronics, fluid compression or metal parts that bend under stress. Such systems can sometimes fail during blackouts or require costly maintenance.
But this new design is completely passive. It relies only on physical movement and friction.
“Our device needs no power at all; it works through pure physics, through friction; it is passive,” Leblouba said.
That feature could become extremely important during large earthquakes when electricity networks often fail within seconds.
Even if some parts get damaged, engineers say individual components can be replaced without changing the entire system.
What laboratory tests showed
Early laboratory testing has produced encouraging results.
Researchers said the device was able to absorb around 14% of vibration energy that would otherwise pass through a structure. This is known as the damping ratio, which measures how quickly shaking reduces over time.
During tests involving small movements between 1 and 5 millimetres, the system also generated around 28,500 pounds of resisting force for each inch moved.
These results suggest the device may significantly reduce vibration and structural stress.
However, scientists also stressed that these were still early-stage tests using small motions. Large real-world earthquakes create much stronger and more unpredictable forces.
Because of this, more advanced testing is still needed before the technology can be widely used.
Designed for older buildings and bridges
The device may be especially useful for retrofitting older buildings.
Many older structures were not designed using modern earthquake safety standards. Upgrading them is often difficult and expensive.
Traditional earthquake protection methods such as base isolators usually require major structural changes under buildings. In comparison, compact dampers like this can often be added more easily.
Researchers believe bridges, towers, framed structures and equipment racks could become early users of the technology.
This could allow engineers to strengthen older infrastructure without completely rebuilding it.
Beyond earthquakes
Although earthquakes are the main focus, the device could also help control many other forms of vibration.
Strong winds, railway movement, industrial machinery and repeated shocks can all damage structures over time. Sensitive equipment such as communication systems and laboratory instruments also suffer from continuous vibration.
Because the system absorbs energy through friction, it may help reduce movement in all these situations as well.
Researchers say a technology that works across many industries usually becomes more affordable and practical because development costs can be shared across different sectors.
Part of a larger research effort
The steel-ball cylinder did not appear suddenly.
Professor Leblouba’s research team has already spent years studying particle-filled dampers.
In an earlier published study, the same group tested a box-shaped damper filled mainly with sand. That system also used particle movement to absorb energy.
The newly patented design changes the shape and materials by using steel balls and a moving rod system, but the basic idea remains the same: simple particles can absorb dangerous vibration energy.
Researchers say this shows the project is part of a long-term scientific effort rather than a one-time experiment.
Why simple designs matter
One reason experts are interested in the device is its simplicity.
The system mainly uses a cylinder, steel balls, rods and a moving shaft. These are common industrial materials that can potentially be assembled and repaired locally.
That matters especially in countries with high earthquake risk and limited financial resources.
After major earthquakes, repairing damaged safety systems often becomes extremely expensive. A device with replaceable parts may reduce both installation and repair costs.
Simple systems also usually require less specialised maintenance.
For developing countries facing regular earthquakes, affordability can become just as important as performance.
Bigger tests are still needed
Despite the positive early results, researchers say the device still needs much larger testing.
The next step will involve shake-table experiments. These tests recreate earthquake conditions using moving platforms that simulate real ground motion.
Scientists plan to attach the damper to scaled structures and expose them to stronger and more complex shaking.
Researchers also want to study how changing the rod shape, spacing, steel ball size and ball material affects performance.
Only after these larger experiments will engineers fully understand how well the system performs during severe earthquakes.
Why earthquakes happen
Earthquakes happen when energy suddenly releases inside the Earth's crust. The most common reason is the movement of tectonic plates. The Earth’s surface is made of giant rock plates that slowly move over time. These plates often get stuck along faults because of friction. Pressure keeps building until the rocks suddenly break or slip, releasing energy as seismic waves. There are several types of earthquakes.
Tectonic earthquakes
These are the most common worldwide. They happen when tectonic plates collide, separate or slide past each other.
Volcanic earthquakes
Volcanic activity can also trigger earthquakes. Pressure from moving magma and ash beneath the surface creates shaking before or during eruptions.
Human-induced earthquakes
Some earthquakes are linked to human activities such as hydraulic fracturing, geothermal projects, tunnel construction and large reservoirs behind dams.
Collapse earthquakes
Small local earthquakes can happen when underground caves or mine roofs collapse.
Explosion-related earthquakes
Powerful explosions, including nuclear tests, can also create seismic activity.
Future of earthquake safety
Experts say earthquake protection systems are becoming more important as cities grow larger and infrastructure becomes more complex.
A low-cost device that works without electricity could become valuable in many parts of the world, especially in regions where earthquakes and power failures often happen together.
While the new system still needs further testing, early results suggest that simple mechanical designs may offer practical solutions for improving safety during natural disasters.