The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) and the Heartfulness Institute (HFI) signed a 5-year MoU to promote preventive and holistic healthcare by integrating Ayurveda, meditation, and yoga for integrative wellness.

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), an Institute of National Importance at Jamnagar under the Ministry of Ayush, has entered into a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Heartfulness Institute (HFI), Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad. The MoU provides a framework for leveraging the complementary strengths of ITRA in Ayurvedic education, clinical practice and research and HFI in meditation, yoga, lifestyle practices and ecological initiatives. The partnership aims to promote preventive and holistic healthcare through an integrated approach, as per the release.

Collaboration Highlighted at Stakeholders' Meeting

The collaboration was highlighted during the Stakeholders’ Consultative Meeting held yesterday at Kanha Shanti Vanam. The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State (I/C) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, Padma Bhushan Daji, Dr. Srinivas, Member, NITI Aayog, Padma Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, and senior representatives from NITI Aayog and States and Union Territories.

Key Areas of Cooperation

The MoU was signed in August 2026 by Prof. Tanuja Nesari, Director, ITRA, and Kumar Kannan, Heartfulness Institute. Key areas of cooperation include national and international collaborative research, student and faculty exchange programmes, academic programmes, knowledge sharing, capacity building, innovation and intellectual property development. The partnership will also support research and academic cooperation in areas related to disease prevention and integrative wellness.

Advancing India's Wellness Goals

The collaboration aligns with the Ministry of Ayush’s efforts to advance evidence-based research, preventive healthcare, quality education and the global promotion of Ayurveda, while fostering holistic health and sustainable development. (ANI)