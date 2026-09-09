A European tourist’s account of repeated price negotiations and feeling “dehumanised” during a month-long solo trip in India has gone viral, sparking divided reactions online.

A foreign solo traveller’s month-long journey across India has triggered an online debate after he claimed that repeated price negotiations and what he described as a “foreigner tax” left him mentally drained.

The discussion began when X user @Basedgoymemes shared a screenshot of a Reddit post written by the tourist. Identifying himself as a middle-class European with a modest travel budget, he said four weeks in India left him financially and emotionally exhausted.

Complaints Of Exhaustion

According to the traveller, the issue was most noticeable in smaller and medium-sized cities, where he felt people saw him more as a source of money than a visitor. He said the hardest part was not paying more but dealing with hostility when he refused inflated prices.

He described negotiating over everyday items such as water bottles, rickshaw rides and souvenirs as “exhausting.” Eventually, he avoided street shopping altogether, relying instead on Blinkit for essentials and hotel meals or Zomato deliveries to minimise interactions.

Social Media Reactions

The post quickly gained traction, reportedly drawing millions of views. Reactions were sharply divided. Some users sympathised with his frustration, while others dismissed his complaints.

One user wrote, “This is very surprising. I’ve never heard of someone having a bad experience in India. Especially in relation to honesty. Maybe this traveller is just too precious. What next? They’ll be complaining about the cleanliness or criticising the perfect air quality?”

Others argued that bargaining is part of local culture and that tourists should adapt rather than feel targeted.