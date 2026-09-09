New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma stated that the district is fully prepared for the BRICS Summit 2026 with extensive security and anti-terror measures. Preparations are in the final phase, with arrivals expected from Thursday.

BRICS Summit Security Arrangements

Ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma said that the New Delhi district is all set and ready for the big event, with elaborate arrangements made covering law and order, security and anti-terror measures.

Speaking about the preparations, Sharma said multiple rounds of briefings have been conducted, staff has been deployed and senior officers are carrying out point-wise checks and briefings.

“The New Delhi district is gearing up for the big event. We have made elaborate arrangements regarding all the aspects of law and order, security, anti-terror point of view. So, we have thought about all the aspects, and we are working on all of them,” Sharma said.

He said all logistics have been assessed and provided, while the police are now in the last phase of planning as arrivals are expected from Thursday.

“From tomorrow onwards, we are expecting arrivals. So, we are all set and all ready,” the DCP said.

Surveillance and Intelligence Measures

Sharma said the security arrangements also include surveillance and intelligence gathering, with measures being taken based on specific information and the groups concerned.

“All aspects, we are working on, the surveillance part, the intel part, so everything is there. So, everything is being covered. So, it depending on the intel, we are working intel wise, specific information wise or the group wise,” he said.

He added that police are keeping a tab on social media and carrying out anti-graffiti patrolling, along with area patrolling, picket checking and static deployments.

“So, the area is being well covered by patrolling, picket checking and of course, the static deployments,” Sharma said.

The BRICS Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with the movement of visiting dignitaries expected to lead to heightened security and traffic regulation across several key corridors of the national capital.

Traffic Advisory for DUSU Elections

Meanwhile, traffic movement will remain affected on several roads in and around North Campus from 10 am to 6 pm on Wednesday in view of canvassing and ‘Chhatra Samvad’ for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, Delhi Traffic Police said.

In a traffic advisory issued on Wednesday, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid the affected routes, use alternative roads and follow diversion instructions to avoid congestion, it said in a post on X.

Traffic Advisory | 09.09.2026 In view of canvassing and Chhatra Samvad for the DUSU Election, traffic movement will remain affected from 1000 Hrs to 1800 Hrs on several roads in and around North Campus. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected routes, use alternate roads,… pic.twitter.com/O9jbXsssmi — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 9, 2026

Motorists have also been advised to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area.

The traffic police said necessary movement will be facilitated for emergency vehicles.

Commuters have been advised to follow diversion signs and directions issued by traffic personnel and stay updated on traffic conditions.

Further updates and assistance will be provided through the Delhi Traffic Police’s official channels.

(ANI)