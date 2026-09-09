Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske and Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Syed Basha criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Mhaske accused Gandhi of spreading falsehoods and disrupting Parliament, while Basha said he criticises PM Modi's development work.

'Spreading Falsehoods Is His Job': Shiv Sena MP

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske and Andhra Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha state president Syed Basha on Wednesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misleading people and repeatedly attacking the Narendra Modi government's development initiatives.

Mhaske alleged that Rahul Gandhi spreads “falsehoods” among people and speaks about incidents that, according to him, never happened. He also accused the Congress leader of attempting to mislead the youth through his statements.

“Spreading falsehoods among the people, that is his (Rahul Gandhi’s) job. He talks about things that never happened and tries to mislead the youth,” Mhaske said.

The Shiv Sena MP also criticised Rahul Gandhi’s conduct in Parliament, alleging that he does not allow the House to function and creates a ruckus there. “He does not let Parliament function and creates a ruckus there. If you have certain views, you should express them in Parliament,” Mhaske said.

BJP Leader Slams Congress Leader's 'Angry' Approach

Meanwhile, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha state president Syed Basha also targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader’s approach appeared to be that of someone who was constantly angry. “Rahul Gandhi’s approach seems like that of someone who is constantly angry,” Basha said.

Basha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to development and said the Prime Minister was taking the country towards progress. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi, instead of acknowledging this progress, continued to criticise the government’s initiatives.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country towards development, but Rahul Gandhi does not acknowledge this progress and instead keeps criticising it,” Basha said.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s programmes in Gujarat on Tuesday, Basha said the Prime Minister had discussed development and India’s growing presence during different events there. He argued that Rahul Gandhi continued to criticise initiatives undertaken by the government rather than recognising what he described as the country’s development. "Yesterday in Gujarat, during different programmes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the development and India’s growing presence. Rahul Gandhi keeps criticising every initiative," he added. (ANI)