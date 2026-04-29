Due to a two-day orange alert and adverse weather in Rudraprayag, the Kedarnath Yatra is disrupted. Helicopter services are suspended, and the administration is on high alert, advising caution. 'Operation Kalanemi' is also active for security.

Weather Disrupts Kedarnath Yatra

Due to the two-day orange alert issued in the district, the impact of adverse weather conditions is clearly visible on the Kedarnath Yatra. The district administration is on full alert mode, closely monitoring every activity from the travel route to the shrine.

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Considering the bad weather conditions, helicopter services have been temporarily suspended not only at Kedarnath Dham but also in Phata, Sonprayag, Sersi, and Guptkashi. The administration has stated that the safety of pilgrims is their top priority.

Sector magistrates, DDRF teams, and police personnel have been kept on high alert to ensure security. Meanwhile, weather conditions at Kedarnath Dham remain unpredictable, with increasing cold adding to the challenges. Pilgrims have been advised to take extra precautions. At present, the administration is urging travelers to check weather updates before starting their journey and strictly follow official guidelines to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Nandan Singh Rajwar, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), said that on the second day of the orange alert, authorities are continuously monitoring the situation. "Sector magistrates and nodal officers deployed along the route are providing regular updates. Necessary actions are being taken at sensitive locations, and pilgrims are being made aware to stay cautious. Helicopter services are being halted whenever weather conditions deteriorate" Meanwhile, weather conditions at Kedarnath Dham continue to remain unstable, with a rise in cold conditions adding to difficulties faced by pilgrims. The administration has urged travellers to remain cautious, check weather updates before beginning their journey, and strictly follow official guidelines to ensure safety during the pilgrimage.

Security Measures and 'Operation Kalanemi'

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra on Wednesday said that strict security measures have been put in place to ensure a safe and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees undertaking the Kedarnath Dham Yatra, in line with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's directives.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "CM Dhami's instructions are that the pilgrims coming for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra should not face any inconvenience and the security arrangements should be foolproof. It has come to our notice that some people, disguised as sadhus, are working as anti-social elements there and may create unrest."

He further stated that authorities have received inputs regarding certain individuals posing as sadhus while allegedly engaging in anti-social activities that could disturb peace and order in the region. "In such a situation, I have directed the district police to conduct 'Operation Kalanemi' and verify all the suspicious individuals. If any evidence is found against anyone, strict action should be taken against them so that peace, law and order can be maintained there, and the people coming there do not have to face any inconvenience," he said. (ANI)