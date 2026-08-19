Women's role in Gujarat's dairy economy is growing, with a 21% rise in women-led societies in five years. Nearly 12 lakh women are producers, and their cooperatives now procure 57 lakh litres of milk daily, boosting rural financial independence.

Women's Growing Role in Dairy Cooperatives

Women are playing an increasingly significant role in Gujarat's dairy economy, with their participation expanding from milk collection centres to the management and leadership of cooperative societies. Over the past five years, the number of women-led dairy societies in Gujarat has risen by 21 per cent to 4,562, creating greater opportunities for women in rural communities.

A Model Cooperative in Banaskantha

In Banaskantha, the Harsiddhnagar Mahila Doodh Utpadak Sahakari Mandali is managed entirely by women. The cooperative collects, tests and sends around 2,000 litres of milk to Banas Dairy every day.

Leelaben Chaudhary, Secretary of the cooperative, said timely payments from Banas Dairy have helped women meet household needs and access various facilities. She added that the cooperative also ensures proper testing of milk, while members familiar with computers efficiently manage the related processes.

For dairy farmer Madhuben JUDAL, the women-run cooperative has made milk delivery more convenient. She said women earlier hesitated to travel to the Gaumod Dairy, but the nearby cooperative has made the process easier and more accessible.

Statewide Impact and Economic Growth

The growing participation of women is reflected across Gujarat's dairy sector. Nearly 12 lakh women are among the state's 36 lakh dairy producers. Women-managed cooperatives now procure around 57 lakh litres of milk every day, registering a 39 per cent increase over five years.

The sector has also witnessed significant growth in revenue. Daily revenue has increased from Rs 17 crore to Rs 25 crore, while annual turnover has crossed Rs 6,000 crore. Nearly 80,000 women are also participating in the management of primary dairy cooperatives.

Banas Dairy's Contribution

Ramilaben Chaudhary, a board member of Banas Dairy, said women in Banaskantha are advancing across sectors and their leadership has contributed significantly to the growth of milk procurement. She said Banas Dairy's procurement has crossed one crore litres, with 1.98 lakh women receiving income and payments directly into their bank accounts.

From managing milk collection and quality testing to taking leadership roles in cooperative institutions, women are increasingly shaping Gujarat's dairy economy. Their expanding role is strengthening rural livelihoods while opening new avenues for financial independence, participation and leadership in the cooperative sector. (ANI)