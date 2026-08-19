Uttarakhand’s 104 Health Helpline has handled over 1.38 crore health-related calls, while proactively following up with patients and beneficiaries across 13 districts and 27 health programmes.

While 108 is the number everyone knows for emergency services such as ambulances, police, and fire services, Uttarakhand’s 104 Health Helpline has become an integral part of the state's healthcare system. From its base in the Health Directorate in Dehradun, the call center has attended to over 1.38 crore health-related queries and now serves the beneficiaries of all 13 districts.

However, the Helpline has gone beyond the point of just addressing queries about healthcare issues. It also initiates contacts with patients and beneficiaries and tries to know about their health situation and the experience of treatment, along with their access to the benefits of government health services.

Helpline to Proactive Monitoring of Health

As per the vision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand has been concentrating on improving accessibility of healthcare and making it citizen-centric. Therefore, the 104 Health Helpline has been upgraded into a proactive health monitoring system.

Once a patient registers in the health facility, the relevant information reaches the 104 Helpline and the team makes contact with the beneficiaries to know about their health, treatment, and problems that they may face. They are informed about the healthcare facilities too.

Specific Follow-up of Mothers and Infants

Another segment which benefits from the surveillance programme includes mothers who have been pregnant. In case of pregnancy, the follow-up of these individuals continues up to three months before birth and concentrates on the basic health care and vaccines needed.

Post-birth monitoring also continues for about 18 months with an objective of ensuring that no essential health care and vaccinations are missed out on.

Coverage under 27 Health Programs

There are a total of 27 health programmes and services under which the 104 helpline works. Some of the health programmes include Ayushman Bharat, maternal and infant health services, high risk pregnancy, tuberculosis, HIV, Hepatitis, Dengue, mental health, hypertension and diabetes, hemophilia, thalassemia, HPV, e-Sanjeevani and anti-rabies services.

Also, there are health programs like National Health Program, National Adolescent Health Program and Char Dham Yatra associated programs and services.

Checking if Benefits have Reached the People

Another key aspect that makes the helpline useful is obtaining feedback from the beneficiaries. The calls will help in ensuring that the eligible individuals have received the financial assistance and other incentives provided through government schemes for health.

In a difficult geographical location such as Uttarakhand, the follow up will provide another connection between the healthcare facilities, the government schemes and the people staying in difficult locations.

The 104 helpline thus goes beyond just being a phone number. The increasing significance of patient follow up and health surveillance through this helpline is a testament to the efforts being made by Uttarakhand to make healthcare service delivery people-centered.