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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Forecast Across Telugu States
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A fresh spell of rain-bearing weather is expected to bring relief to parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the coming days. The weather department has forecast thunderstorms, lightning
Rainfall Activity to Intensify Across Telangana
According to the latest weather forecasts, Telangana is likely to witness active weather conditions from June 19 to June 24. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in several districts, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm and Lightning Alert Issued
Districts including Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet may experience winds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph. Meanwhile, northern districts such as Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Jagtial could see wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.
Rainfall is also expected to continue between June 19 and June 20, particularly across Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and neighbouring districts.
Hyderabad and Surrounding Areas Likely to Receive Rain Later
The weather department has indicated that some northern Telangana districts could experience brief heatwave-like conditions between June 20 and June 21. However, isolated thunderstorms and rainfall are still likely during this period.
From June 21 to June 24, rainfall activity is expected to expand into Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Siddipet districts. Forecasters also expect maximum temperatures in Telangana to gradually drop by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius after the next two days, bringing some relief from the prevailing heat.
Andhra Pradesh and Yanam to Witness Widespread Showers and Strong Winds
Weather conditions are expected to remain favourable for rainfall across Andhra Pradesh and the Yanam region during the next seven days. Light to moderate showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, are likely in several areas.
Strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph may affect parts of the state, prompting authorities to advise farmers, fishermen and outdoor workers to remain cautious. South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema could experience winds between 30 and 40 kmph.
While hot and humid conditions may persist in some locations during the first three days, particularly along coastal areas, rainfall is expected to become more widespread as the week progresses. Meteorologists believe the coverage and intensity of showers could increase significantly from the sixth day onward, reaching many parts of the state.
Authorities have urged residents to avoid standing under trees during thunderstorms, stay away from electric poles and exercise caution near weak structures, hoardings and large trees during periods of strong winds. Farmers have also been advised to plan agricultural activities based on the latest weather updates.
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