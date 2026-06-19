According to the latest weather forecasts, Telangana is likely to witness active weather conditions from June 19 to June 24. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in several districts, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

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Districts including Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet may experience winds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph. Meanwhile, northern districts such as Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Jagtial could see wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

Rainfall is also expected to continue between June 19 and June 20, particularly across Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and neighbouring districts.