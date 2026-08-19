A now-viral video shows an influencer asking Pakistanis to burn an Indian flag for money; their shocking response will make you emotional. Keep scrolling to know more!

It is an unsaid theory that Indians and Pakistanis allegedly have a beef with each other. But when some videos of social experiments go viral, it puts people's perspective in place. Yes, we are highly competitive when it comes to sports. But to our neighbouring nation, India feels deeply, and so do they. Do not believe us? This video will change your thinking.

Will Pakistanis Burn Indian Flag For Money?

Yes, in a now-viral video, an influencer is seen asking Pakistanis to burn an Indian flag with a lighter for a monetary reward. How they responded will not only make you emotional but bring a wide smile on your face. In the video, the influencer is seen asking Pakistanis that he will give them a lighter, and if they burn the thing he shows, they will get money. Excitedly, many of them picked the lighter, but as soon as they saw they had to burn the Indian national flag, they backed off. “Hume izzat deni chaiye.” “Humara padosi mulk hai," were the words that came out of their mouth, restoring our faith in humanity like never before.

Take a look at the video

How Netizens Reacted

One user wrote, “The most beautiful video on the gram today.” Another user wrote, “Great to see people with some ethics beyond the borders. The attitude of ‘being a human first’ is the first thing everyone has to learn, rest everything is secondary.” Another user wrote, “Media won’t show this . Everyone just wants to show hatred but majority of people are respectful & peaceful.” While another comment read, “Beautiful Beyond words. Very lovely experiment.”