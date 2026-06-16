Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Next 7 Days
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Get ready for a wet week! A trough and a surface cyclonic circulation are bringing widespread rains to both Telugu states. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Telangana
Heavy rains expected in AP and Telangana
The weather department has brought some cool news. The Southwest monsoon, along with a trough and surface circulation, will cause widespread rains in AP and Telangana for the next week. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts.
ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Lightning Warning Issued for Parts of Andhra Pradesh
Yellow alert for these areas in Telangana
The IMD predicts heavy rain in Telangana from June 18 to 24, especially in Hyderabad and the northern, eastern, and central districts. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh will see moderate rains with a high risk of lightning in districts like Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East-West Godavari, Eluru, and Nellore.
Monsoon is here, but where are the heavy rains?
While the Southwest monsoon is moving across the country, the system that brings heavy rain is currently weak. So, don't expect very heavy, widespread showers across India until June 23.
Monsoon to pick up pace in the last week of June
Weather models predict a real change after June 23. Rains will increase between June 22-28 in the AP-Karnataka border, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The monsoon will be at its peak from June 29 to July 5, with strong winds and heavy showers.
Green signal for Kharif cultivation
This week's rain is a big boost for Kharif season farming, and work has already picked up speed in the Telugu states. Officials advise people to be careful on waterlogged roads and have asked farmers to avoid standing under trees during the rain.
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