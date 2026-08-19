8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Will Salaries Go Up From May 2027? Read Details
The 8th Pay Commission has been given an 18-month deadline to submit its report. This report, which could come out by May 2027, will be the main factor in deciding the salary hike for employees.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
8th Pay Commission
Government employees and pensioners have been waiting for this for a long time. The government announced the 8th Pay Commission early last year, and it is expected to be effective from January 1, 2026.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
8th Pay Commission
There is a lot of speculation about the new salary structure under the 8th Pay Commission. The committee is currently preparing the report, and many believe the pay hike will be implemented once it's submitted.
35
Image Credit : ai photo
8th Pay Commission
Fresh details have now come to light. The government has set a total timeline of 18 months for the 8th Pay Commission. Based on this schedule, the committee will submit its report in May 2027.
45
Image Credit : Getty
8th Pay Commission
The commission's report will give a final decision on the fitment factor, which directly determines the salary increase. A good hike in the fitment factor means a significant salary jump. The minimum salary is expected to be set at Rs 18,000.
55
Image Credit : Google
8th Pay Commission
However, a salary increase from May 2027 isn't guaranteed. The report is expected by then, but it will first be reviewed. Only after the review will the salary hike be implemented. The current estimate points to a possible salary increase from the middle of 2027.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos