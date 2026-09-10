Speaking at Arundhati Bhattacharya's book launch, Mukesh Ambani said the world needs more women in leadership, citing their high emotional quotient. He praised her memoir 'Indomitable' and urged corporate India to support working women.

Noting that women bring a rare kind empathy quotient to negotiate any real-life situation, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said the world needs more emotional quotient than intellectual quotient and more women in leadership positions.

Speaking at the book launch event of 'Indomitable: A Working Woman's Notes on Work, Life, and Leadership' by former SBI Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya, Mukesh Ambani said it is not an ordinary autobiography but a call to action.

'Indomitable': A Story for Bharat

"It's a great joy to be with all of you today for the celebration and the launch of the Hindi edition of Arundhati Bhattacharya's memoir, Indomitable. The English title describes her perfectly. Indomitable, a person whom no hurdles can halt, no adversity can defeat... This occasion has been five years in the making... More importantly, the Hindi edition takes her story to young women and men of Bharat, in our cities, towns, districts, and villages,” he said.

The Value of EQ in Leadership

Mukesh Ambani said that since joining the Reliance Board in 2018, Arundhati Bhattacharya “has enriched our deliberations with her experience and independence of mind”.

“She brings optimism into every boardroom discussion with the confidence of a leader who has faced complexity and found a way forward," he said.

“She (Arundhati Bhattacharya) has consistently encouraged us to promote diversity as a source of stronger leadership and better decisions from day one in 2018. Today at Reliance, we are very proud to have many more women leaders at senior levels across Reliance. I can tell you that women bring a rare kind of EQ, empathy quotient, to negotiate any real-life situation. It is now my firm conviction that our world needs more emotional quotient than intellectual quotient, which is to say, more women in leadership positions," he added.

The Spirit of 'Aparajita'

Mukesh Ambani spoke about the need to face challenges and urged people to build an India where every girl can dream without limits. He also referred to the Hindi version of the book, which has ‘Aparajita' in the title.

"Each of us will face moments when the road is difficult, the outcome uncertain, and the temptation to give up very real. At that moment, remember the spirit of 'Aparajita'. We may not control every circumstance, but we can always summon our courage, the intensity of our effort, and rise again... Let us build an India where every girl can dream without limits, every woman can lead without barriers," he said.

A Call to Corporate India

The RIL Chairperson also called for empowering indomitable women leaders to build new temples of Viksit Bharat “The book we are celebrating today is not an ordinary autobiography. It is a call to action. Arundhati's achievements against all odds are a source of inspiration for working mothers around the world. Nevertheless, they also remind corporate India that it still has a very long way to go in ensuring that women get what they deserve. Therefore, I wish to appeal to all my fellow business leaders today. Let us collectively launch an effective initiative to strengthen the ecosystem that supports working women and working mothers in corporate India,” he said.

“I request Arundhati and other accomplished sisters like her to guide this initiative... Let us help and empower thousands of indomitable women leaders to build and run the new temples of Viksit Bharat," he added. (ANI)