The Gujarat Assembly has passed a new bill to regulate livestock feed. It mandates licensing for producers and sellers, adherence to BIS/ICAR standards, and imposes heavy fines and imprisonment for violations to ensure animal health and farmer prosperity.

With the objective of ensuring the prosperity of livestock farmers in the state, protecting livestock health and ensuring quality livestock feed, the ‘Gujarat Livestock Feed, Poultry Feed and Mineral Mixture (Regulation of Production, Storage, Distribution, Sale and Quality Control) Bill-2026’, introduced in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly by Animal Husbandry Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, was passed unanimously by the House.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, this legislation has been enacted to safeguard the health of the state’s extensive livestock population, comprising more than 106 lakh buffaloes, more than 96 lakh cows, as well as sheep, goats and poultry, and to increase milk productivity.

Animal Husbandry Minister Vaghani stated that the Bill is based on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) “One Health” approach. It will protect genuine manufacturers and livestock farmers who follow the law, while strict action will be taken against those involved in unethical practices. Passed unanimously by the House, the Bill will help Gujarat’s livestock sector move towards the goal of a “Healthy Animal – Prosperous Livestock Farmer –Empowered Rural Economy.”

New Regulations and Quality Control

The Bill introduces several stringent provisions to bring transparency and quality to the livestock feed business. It will now be mandatory to obtain a licence for the production, storage and sale of livestock feed, poultry feed and mineral mixtures. Every manufacturer will now be required to comply with the standards prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Samples of livestock feed will be periodically analysed and tested. Regulations for packaging and labelling have also been prescribed to prevent misleading advertisements and deceptive branding.

Strict Penalties for Violations

The Minister has expressed his firm resolve to take strict action against those who deceive livestock farmers and manufacture adulterated feed. The Bill provides for strict penalties and punishments for violations. Manufacturing substandard feed will attract a fine of up to Rs. 5 lakh and suspension of licence for up to one year. In cases of misleading branding, a fine of up to Rs. 5 lakh and suspension of licence for up to three years will be imposed. For adulterated feed where no animal death occurs, the licence will be cancelled immediately, with imprisonment of up to one year and a fine of up to Rs. 5 lakh. In cases where adulterated feed results in the death of an animal, the licence will be cancelled, with imprisonment ranging from seven to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs. 10 lakh, CMO stated.

Pro-Farmer, Not Anti-Industry

The Minister clarified that this Bill is not anti-industry, but is aimed against “businesses that compromise on quality.” The licensing process will be made completely online and faceless so that industry stakeholders do not face any unnecessary harassment. Furthermore, farmers who prepare feed at home for their own livestock or produce feed for research purposes have been exempted from the provisions of this law.

In conclusion, Minister Vaghani firmly stated that a healthy animal, prosperous livestock farmer and empowered rural economy are the core resolve of our government.

Unanimous Support in Assembly

During the discussion on the Bill in the Legislative Assembly, all Members enthusiastically and positively participated, presented their valuable suggestions and wholeheartedly welcomed the Bill. In particular, Assembly Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary also provided guidance regarding the Bill. The Speaker wholeheartedly congratulated CM Bhupendrabhai Patel and Animal Husbandry Minister Vaghani for bringing this important Bill with a proactive approach towards the welfare and health protection of animals. (ANI)