Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP's Nitin Nabin visited Haldwani's Shaheed Smarak, paying floral tributes to fallen soldiers. Dhami praised their sacrifice, and Nabin addressed an ex-servicemen conference ahead of assembly polls.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday visited the Shaheed Smarak in Haldwani, where they paid tribute to the bravehearts by offering floral tributes and observing a moment of remembrance.

Sacrifices Will Always Be Remembered: CM Dhami

Chief Minister Dhami said the sacrifices of the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the unity, integrity and security of the nation will always be remembered. He said their dedication, sacrifice and commitment to duty towards the nation will continue to inspire everyone.

The Chief Minister said the Shaheed Smarak will continue to inspire future generations to uphold the spirit of patriotism and dedicate themselves to the service of the nation. He added that the state government remains committed to honouring and ensuring the welfare of the families of those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Nabin Addresses 'Ex-Servicemen Conference'

Nitin Nabin is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand to infuse renewed energy and resolve among party workers ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing the 'Ex-Servicemen Conference' there, Nabin said, "No injustice can ever befall a land that is protected by the gods themselves, a land sanctified by the sagas and sacrifices of heroes. Today, I bow in reverence to the indomitable courage of Major Somnath Sharma of the 4th Kumaon Regiment, a recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, and I pay homage to his glorious valour and renown. The motto of the Kumaon Regiment, 'Parakramo Vijayate' (Valor Triumphs), serves to energise every single soldier, including my comrades serving on the borders."

CM Dhami Draws Parallels

Uttarakhand CM Dhami drew parallels between a military commander and BJP chief Nitin Nabin, stating that they both provide motivation to their camps. "Just as a military commander energises their entire army, prepares them for every conceivable situation, and ensures victory on every front, instilling in them a sense of resolute determination rather than mere options, similarly, our BJP National President, through his remarkable organisational skills and visionary leadership, is instilling a renewed spirit of national service in every party worker. He is infusing them with fresh zeal. I also extend my heartfelt salutations to every ex-serviceman present here, those who dedicated the prime of their lives to serving and protecting this nation. You did not worry about your own present; instead, you made sacrifices and devoted yourselves to ensuring a secure future for the country, a debt of service and dedication that the nation can never fully repay," he said.