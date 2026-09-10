Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated PepsiCo India's new Rs 778 crore potato chips plant in Nalbari. The project is expected to create 700 jobs and directly benefit 5,000 farmers, marking a significant step in the state's industrial growth.

Employment and Local Identity Sarma said the chips produced at Banekuchi would carry the identity ‘Made in Banekuchi, Nalbari, Assam’ and reach consumers across the country, bringing greater visibility to Assam on India’s industrial map. Spread over around 120 bighas, the plant has generated over 200 direct and 500 indirect jobs, with women accounting for 75% of its workforce. Around 120 women have also received specialised digital skills training.To ensure year-round availability of potatoes, Ross Food Chain Solutions has set up a state-of-the-art cold storage facility with a capacity of 10,000 MT at a cost of Rs. 35 crore, creating an additional 45 direct and 150 indirect jobs. Strengthening Farmer Incomes The Chief Minister said the larger objective of the plant was to strengthen farmers’ incomes. "PepsiCo currently requires around 30,000 MT of potatoes annually, with the requirement expected to rise to 70,000 MT by 2030. Farmers in Nalbari, Kamrup and Darrang will be encouraged to cultivate specialised potato varieties required for chips production. PepsiCo would procure locally produced potatoes at predetermined prices, directly benefiting thousands of farmer families," the Chief Minister said.Sarma said the State Government would bring specialised potato cultivation under the crop insurance scheme and provide support through Kisan Credit Cards for purchasing improved seeds. A tripartite agreement has been signed between the Assam Government, PepsiCo and the State Bank of India for this purpose. The Government is also considering additional financial assistance or subsidies for farmers. Industrialization to Curb Migration Highlighting the need to create local employment opportunities, Sarma said industrialisation was essential to address the migration of Assam’s youth in search of jobs. The Government’s focus, he said, was to create an ecosystem where young people could find dignified employment and entrepreneurship opportunities within the State. Assam's Investment Boom The Chief Minister said Assam has attracted investments of over Rs 5 lakh crore across various sectors, including Rs 2.86 lakh crore in hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, Rs 1 lakh crore in power, Rs 55,000 crore in infrastructure, Rs 53,000 crore in mining and around Rs 30,000 crore in electronics. Of the total investment, around Rs 3 lakh crore is currently under implementation, with the potential to create employment for nearly one lakh young people.He also highlighted upcoming major projects, including a Rs 50,000 crore thermal power plant at Chapor in Dhubri, a new 12 lakh MT fertiliser plant at Namrup, the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery and the semiconductor project at Jagiroad. Government Initiatives and Local Development On employment and self-reliance, Sarma said that after providing 1.7 lakh government jobs, the State has initiated the process for another two lakh recruitments. Through the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan, young people are being provided collateral-free financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship.The Chief Minister also announced measures for the overall development of Nalbari, including Rs 25,000 assistance to women’s self-help groups and financial support through grants and loans for youth. He said the Government had undertaken urgent measures to strengthen flood protection and road connectivity in the Banekuchi area.Sarma thanked and congratulated PepsiCo India for completing the project in record time, promoting women’s empowerment and maintaining environmental awareness. PepsiCo's Vision for Assam Jagrut Kotecha, Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo India and South Asia, said that, "The inauguration of our Nalbari facility marks a significant milestone in PepsiCo India’s growth journey and reinforces our long-term commitment to India’s development story. Assam’s strong agricultural foundation, evolving infrastructure and growing economic importance make it a natural choice for our next phase of expansion. Through this investment, we are strengthening our manufacturing footprint while creating a positive ripple effect across the value chain, from farmers and local businesses to women, young talent and communities. We are grateful to the Government of Assam for its partnership, enabling this landmark milestone."Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah; Minister for Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Biswajit Daimary; MLAs Chandramohan Patowary, Narayan Deka and Taranga Gogoi; PepsiCo India Chief Executive Officer Jagrut Kotecha; senior government officials, project representatives and more than a thousand local farmers were present at the inauguration. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Marking a new chapter in Assam’s industrial development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday formally inaugurated PepsiCo India’s Rs 778 crore state-of-the-art potato chips manufacturing plant at Banekuchi in Nalbari district.Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said commissioning the major food processing project within three years of the foundation stone laying was a matter of pride for Assam. CM said, "PepsiCo has started its new potato chips manufacturing plant in Assam. This is the first-ever such kind of project in Assam. We laid the foundation stone of this project in 2023. Today we have inaugurated it. It will directly help 5 thousand farmers, and it will also give employment to 700 young people of Assam. I am really grateful to the Pepsi company for choosing Assam. We will work with farmers also so that Assam's potato is only used for this plant. 5 thousand farmers will benefit right away. But the number can be more."Recalling that he had laid the foundation stone on September 6, 2023, along with then Industries Minister and local MLA Chandramohan Patowary, Sarma thanked PepsiCo for allowing him to inaugurate the project as well. He further said that beyond generating employment and economic activity, the project would strengthen the state’s agricultural ecosystem and create new opportunities for farmers.Sarma said the chips produced at Banekuchi would carry the identity ‘Made in Banekuchi, Nalbari, Assam’ and reach consumers across the country, bringing greater visibility to Assam on India’s industrial map. Spread over around 120 bighas, the plant has generated over 200 direct and 500 indirect jobs, with women accounting for 75% of its workforce. Around 120 women have also received specialised digital skills training.To ensure year-round availability of potatoes, Ross Food Chain Solutions has set up a state-of-the-art cold storage facility with a capacity of 10,000 MT at a cost of Rs. 35 crore, creating an additional 45 direct and 150 indirect jobs.The Chief Minister said the larger objective of the plant was to strengthen farmers’ incomes. "PepsiCo currently requires around 30,000 MT of potatoes annually, with the requirement expected to rise to 70,000 MT by 2030. Farmers in Nalbari, Kamrup and Darrang will be encouraged to cultivate specialised potato varieties required for chips production. PepsiCo would procure locally produced potatoes at predetermined prices, directly benefiting thousands of farmer families," the Chief Minister said.Sarma said the State Government would bring specialised potato cultivation under the crop insurance scheme and provide support through Kisan Credit Cards for purchasing improved seeds. A tripartite agreement has been signed between the Assam Government, PepsiCo and the State Bank of India for this purpose. The Government is also considering additional financial assistance or subsidies for farmers.Highlighting the need to create local employment opportunities, Sarma said industrialisation was essential to address the migration of Assam’s youth in search of jobs. The Government’s focus, he said, was to create an ecosystem where young people could find dignified employment and entrepreneurship opportunities within the State.The Chief Minister said Assam has attracted investments of over Rs 5 lakh crore across various sectors, including Rs 2.86 lakh crore in hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, Rs 1 lakh crore in power, Rs 55,000 crore in infrastructure, Rs 53,000 crore in mining and around Rs 30,000 crore in electronics. Of the total investment, around Rs 3 lakh crore is currently under implementation, with the potential to create employment for nearly one lakh young people.He also highlighted upcoming major projects, including a Rs 50,000 crore thermal power plant at Chapor in Dhubri, a new 12 lakh MT fertiliser plant at Namrup, the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery and the semiconductor project at Jagiroad.On employment and self-reliance, Sarma said that after providing 1.7 lakh government jobs, the State has initiated the process for another two lakh recruitments. Through the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan, young people are being provided collateral-free financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship.The Chief Minister also announced measures for the overall development of Nalbari, including Rs 25,000 assistance to women’s self-help groups and financial support through grants and loans for youth. He said the Government had undertaken urgent measures to strengthen flood protection and road connectivity in the Banekuchi area.Sarma thanked and congratulated PepsiCo India for completing the project in record time, promoting women’s empowerment and maintaining environmental awareness.Jagrut Kotecha, Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo India and South Asia, said that, "The inauguration of our Nalbari facility marks a significant milestone in PepsiCo India’s growth journey and reinforces our long-term commitment to India’s development story. Assam’s strong agricultural foundation, evolving infrastructure and growing economic importance make it a natural choice for our next phase of expansion. Through this investment, we are strengthening our manufacturing footprint while creating a positive ripple effect across the value chain, from farmers and local businesses to women, young talent and communities. We are grateful to the Government of Assam for its partnership, enabling this landmark milestone."Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah; Minister for Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Biswajit Daimary; MLAs Chandramohan Patowary, Narayan Deka and Taranga Gogoi; PepsiCo India Chief Executive Officer Jagrut Kotecha; senior government officials, project representatives and more than a thousand local farmers were present at the inauguration. (ANI)