Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: iPhone to AirPods Pro; top 7 deals on Apple products

The Great Freedom Festival, a massive six-day sale to commemorate India's 75th Independence Day on August 15, has been launched by e-commerce behemoth Amazon. Amazon and SBI have teamed together to provide a 10 percent immediate discount on credit card purchases up to 2,000. Here are top 7 deals on Apple products you need to know.

The Great Freedom Festival, a massive six-day sale to commemorate India's 75th Independence Day on August 15, has been launched by e-commerce behemoth Amazon. The business has offered significant discounts and deals on a variety of goods. You can get one during the sale if you're an Apple enthusiast and want to buy a new Apple product for your house. Amazon and SBI have teamed together to provide a 10 percent immediate discount on credit card purchases up to 2,000. For all users, the Great Freedom Festival sale is currently active. You have plenty of time to purchase your favourite Apple devices as the deal will last through August 10th.

iPhone 11 The A13 Bionic chipset-powered iPhone 11, which cost Rs. 54,900, was released in 2015. However, Amazon is selling the 128GB storage version of this iPhone for just Rs. 49,900. Additionally, you can receive up to Rs. 12,850 from Amazon for your old phone. iPhone 12 mini The first iPhone mini, which features the A14 Bionic CPU, is currently on sale on Amazon for Rs. 52,900 for a 64GB storage model. It is a small 5.4-inch iPhone with many of the same features as the normal iPhone 12. You may acquire it for less than Rs. 50,000 with the exchange deal offer. If you're looking for a little smartphone, there is another choice: the most recent iPhone SE 3, which costs Rs. 48,900 for the 128GB model. You should be aware that there will be no discounts offered here, but an exchange arrangement will enable you to purchase it for less.

AirPods Pro If you want truly wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great choice, especially if you use an iPhone. It delivers spatial audio and active noise suppression. It was originally priced at 24,900, but is now on sale for 17,990. Apple iPad 2021 An iPad is an excellent choice for you if you enjoy designing or creating content and need a device that is larger than a smartphone. The iPad of 2021 has a large 10.2-inch display and the powerful A13 Bionic CPU. It is now offered for 27,900 instead of the initial Rs 30,900 price. Also Read | AirPods to introduce new safety feature, may alert users about danger; Here's how

iPhone 13 The newest flagship smartphone from Apple is the iPhone 13. It has a great camera, display, and performance. The iPhone 13 is a fantastic choice for professionals searching for a high-end gadget that provides strong performance without any problems and comes with solid software support. It is now offered for 69,900 instead of the original price of 79,900. Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale starts August 6; various offers on phones, electronics