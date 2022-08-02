Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale starts August 6; various offers on phones, electronics

    Amazon is gearing up to host its next big Great Freedom Festival sale 2022 which will start August 6 and continue till August 10. This is the e-commerce site's yearly Independence Day sale, and as usual, there will be discounts on goods including smartphones, laptops, smart speakers, and home appliances.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    Don't worry if you missed the Amazon Prime Day sales; the e-commerce industry is still having sales. Amazon is getting ready for its next significant Great Freedom Festival sale in 2022, which will begin on August 6 and go until August 10. This is the e-commerce site's yearly Independence Day sale, and as usual, there will be discounts on goods including smartphones, laptops, smart speakers, and home appliances. Users should know a 10% immediate savings are also available thanks to a partnership between Amazon and SBI Card.

    There will be deals, though they haven't been officially announced yet, but they involve electrical goods. Amazon's promotional page states that discounts on its own Echo devices might reach 45%, while reductions on Kindle devices could reach Rs 3,400. Up to 44% of Amazon's Fire TV devices will be discounted.

    Along with the introduction of new TVs, there will also be reductions on computers. The most anticipated information in the smartphone industry will be related to Apple's iPhone series, particularly the current iPhone 13 series, given that the iPhone 14 comes next month. Anyone wishing to upgrade may want to take advantage of these deals on Apple's older iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 models.

    Discounts of up to 40% on smartphones and accessories are also mentioned on Amazon's campaign website. Deals on cellphones have become less appealing over time, whereas those on accessories, etc., are sometimes considerably more alluring.

    On phones and other devices, there will be exchange deals as well as no-cost EMI choices. Amazon will also provide discounts and promotions on computers in addition to phones. It promises to give discounts of up to 75% on headphones, up to 40% on laptops, and up to 45% on tablets. Customers will also get discounts on Amazon goods including Fire TV Sticks, Kindle e-readers, and Echo speakers.

    These discounts offer an excellent opportunity to get some of the more expensive items for less money for individuals wishing to purchase new audio equipment. Keep an eye out for deals on high-end headphones like Sony, Sennheiser, and Bose because they are frequently discounted during these promotions.

