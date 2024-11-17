Walking in winter: Morning or evening – Which is better for your health?

A morning walk is crucial for health, but timing matters, especially in winter. Avoid early morning walks due to pollution and health risks; instead, opt for a walk between 8-10 am for sunlight and vitamin D benefits. Aim for 10,000 steps or 45 minutes daily for optimal fitness.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 4:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

A one-hour morning walk promotes mental and emotional well-being as well as physical health. In addition to lowering obesity, walking can treat a variety of illnesses. Walking is important to maintain physical fitness, just as eating a balanced diet is important to maintain physical health.

You won't need any additional workout if you continue to stroll throughout the day. In whatever season—winter, summer, or rainy—walking is the greatest way to stay in shape.

article_image2

Nonetheless, it is advantageous to exercise at various periods throughout the year. In winter, it is not seen to be healthy to get up early and go for a stroll. In winter, physicians and health experts do not think early walks are beneficial.

When to walk in winters?

According to doctors, you should avoid going for a walk at 4-5 am during winters. At this time the blood flow is slow. It's freezing outdoors and there's a lot of pollution. In certain situations, taking a morning stroll might be detrimental rather than helpful. The danger of high blood pressure and heart pressure is increased when walking during this period.

article_image3

walking

During winter, you should go for a walk around 8-9 a.m. The light from the sun is warming the air at this moment. Walking at this time gives the body vitamin D. The finest natural source of vitamin D is sunshine in the morning. At this point, the pollution level also begins to somewhat decline. Therefore, go for a stroll between 8 and 10 am if you want to get the most of it.

How much should you walk per day?

You need to walk 10,000 steps a day, or at least 45 minutes, to keep in shape. You may take an hour-long morning stroll if you'd like. Before the stroll, stretch a little. Take some time to enjoy the sun. Your body will get energy from this, and you'll feel renewed.

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks ATG

