IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul fit and 'raring to go', Shubman Gill to miss clash due to thumb fracture

India's opening batsman KL Rahul has been declared fit and is "raring to go" ahead of the first Test against Australia in Perth, starting November 22.

In a massive boost for Team India, opening batsman KL Rahul has been declared fit and is "raring to go" ahead of the first Test against Australia in Perth, starting November 22. Rahul had been a doubt for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener after being struck on the right elbow during India's practice match against Australia A on Friday. However, the BCCI confirmed on Sunday that he has since recovered and is ready to take his place in the playing XI.

Also read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Why Mohammed Shami's inclusion in Perth clash is crucial for India's success

"After being hit on his elbow on Day 1 of the match simulation, KL Rahul has recovered and is raring to go," said the board in a post on X. In a video shared by BCCI, Rahul can be seen batting in the India nets, allaying concerns surrounding his fitness. The 32-year-old batted without any major discomfort and participated in all the drills during the three-hour net session and batted for a considerable time as well.

Shubman Gill to miss Perth clash against Australia

Meanwhile, in a major setback for India, Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the first Test due to a thumb fracture, according to an ESPNCricinfo report. The injury occurred while attempting a low catch during India's simulated training game on the second day. Although the fracture is minor, it has reportedly forced Gill to miss the crucial opening Test. The Indian management is hopeful that he will recover in time for the second Test in Adelaide, which begins on December 6.

With Gill sidelined, India now faces a selection headache, particularly in the top order. The absence of both Gill and potentially captain Rohit Sharma—who recently welcomed his second child—means India will need to find an opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rahul, who has opened in recent practice games, is expected to slot in at the top of the order, alongside Jaiswal.

Rahul will be eager to contribute after recovering from the elbow knock. He has shown no signs of lingering injury and is set to take the field in Perth.

With the top order in flux and Rohit's availability still uncertain, India’s batting lineup for the Perth Test remains fluid. However, Rahul’s fitness and readiness to play are a significant boost for the side as they prepare for the high-stakes series opener.

In terms of options for filling the void left by Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was in strong domestic form, is also part of the squad. However, Easwaran’s recent struggles in Australia—scoring 0, 17, 7, and 12 against Australia A—have raised concerns.

The Indian team management has also decided to keep top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal in Australia as a batting backup. Padikkal was part of the India A squad that played two four-day matches against Australia A recently.

The left-hander, who was named in Karnataka’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, had mixed performances during the ‘A’ tour, scoring 36, 88, 26, and 1 in the matches.

Also read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Glenn McGrath warns Australia has ammunition to target 'emotional' Virat Kohli

In addition, top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan, who scored a century against Australia at Mackay in the first match, could also be asked to remain in Australia. The India A squad, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, is scheduled to leave Australia on Monday.

Devdutt Padikkal made his Test debut earlier this year against England at Dharamsala, where he scored a solid 65 while batting at No. 4.

B Sai Sudharsan, on the other hand, has represented India in three ODIs against South Africa last year and also played one T20I against Zimbabwe in July this year.

Latest Videos