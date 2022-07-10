Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AirPods to introduce new safety feature, may alert users about danger; Here's how

    According to the patent information, AirPods will be able to stop or reduce the level if it detects that you are entering a situation where you need to concentrate on the sound in the vicinity. According to the patent, Apple will connect the GPS on the iPhone or Apple Watch with the sensors in the AirPods to do this.

    AirPods to introduce new safety feature may alert users about danger Here s how gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    Apple continues to make its gadgets smarter and safer to some extent, as seen by patent applications that may or may not be granted. The most recent file is for AirPods, and it appears that Apple wants to add a few functions utilising its built-in sensors to make it safer for the wearer in various settings.

    According to the patent information, AirPods will be able to stop or reduce the level if it detects that you are entering a situation where you need to concentrate on the sound in the vicinity. 

    Most premium earbuds on the market include reliable noise cancellation capabilities, which might be useful if you want to isolate the music, but perfect isolation can be problematic in some situations. Apple aims to reduce such instances, and this unique technology might help keep people safe when using AirPods in their ears.

    Also Read | Want to buy iPhone 11, iPhone 12? Massive discounts available on Apple phones

      So, if you reach a congested location and the iPhone sends the signal to the AirPods, the earbuds will automatically reduce the level so you can hear the incoming traffic and concentrate on your driving or cycling instead of hymning to the music playing in your ears.

    Not only that, but AirPods will intelligently reduce the level of the left or right earpiece if you confront louder music on one side.

    Hearing about these concepts via patent application, you can understand the utility of having them incorporated into the earphones. It may make sense not only for the AirPods, but other manufacturers might also try a similar function, keeping consumers secure even when using their headphones.

    Also Read | Upcoming Apple iPhone to let users type in rain? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
