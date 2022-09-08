Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 reasons why you should buy latest Apple AirPods Pro

    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    Apple has launched the new AirPods Pro 2022 at its ‘Far Out’ launch event alongside the iPhone 14 series, the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. The new AirPods Pro Gen-2 are the long-awaited successors to the AirPods Pro and come with new features, improved noise cancellation and more.

    As the new flagship in-ear headphones for the firm, Apple debuted the much anticipated AirPods Pro 2. The long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 were eventually presented by Apple after more than a year of rumours. Apple updated nearly every element of its internal parts, functions, and performance traits.

    Connectivity
    Compared to the Bluetooth 5.0 connection of the first-generation AirPods Pro, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity is included in the second-generation AirPods Pro.

    Upgrade to wireless charging
    The AirPods Pro 2 still have a lightning charging connector, but thanks to an internal wireless charging upgrade, they can also be charged via the Apple Watch magnetic charger.

    Spatial Audio experience
    The main characteristic that set the AirPods Pro apart from other in-ear headphones on the market was its special sound processing technology. According to Apple, the H2 processor within the earphones powers additional functions including noise cancellation that is twice as effective as the original AirPods Pro.

    A new low-distortion audio driver and what Apple refers to as a bespoke amplifier are also included, according to the firm, allowing customers to hear a fuller audio spectrum.

    In addition to the Transparency Mode that let users be aware of the world around them while enjoying music, a new Adaptive Transparency Mode further improves the feature and Apple claims that the new AirPods Pro can better drown out sounds like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools and loud speakers.

    Better battery life
    In comparison to the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2's earbuds have a battery life of approximately 6 hours (5.5 hours with Spatial Audio and Head Tracking enabled) and 4.5 hours of talk time. The AirPods Pro's battery life was approximately 4.5 hours (5 hours with ANC and transparency off) and 3.5 hours, respectively. The AirPods Pro only provided 24 hours of listening time and around 18 hours of conversation time, however the charging case may aid you with 30 hours of listening time and 24 hours of speaking time.

    Affordability
    The pricing of the AirPods Pro Gen 2 (2022) is Rs 26,900, and orders can be placed starting on September 9; retail availability will start on September 23.

