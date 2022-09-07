Apple AirPods Pro with new H2 chip launched, to be available from September 23
Apple has launched the new AirPod Pro comes with the H2 chipset wit high bandwidth connectivity. Spacial audio will make you feel like you are at the personalised special audio- which will make you feel like you are attending a live concert. Here is everything you need to know.
Apple launches new AirPods Pro at the Apple launch event. The new AirPods comes with active noise cancellation, statial audio feature, powered by H2 chip, 6 hours of listening time, and a bunch of other nifty features. Apple promises "more depth and clarity." The firm claims that the the new AirPods offers 33 per cent better battery performance that original AirPods Pro.
- Active noise cancellation: Spatial Audio is now now supported by Apple AirPods Pro 2. Using the iPhone's TrueDepth camera, it will also allow customised spatial audio based on your ear size and shape. Additionally, sophisticated Active Noise Cancellation will be included. H2 chip delivers the best noise cancellation and it comes with 2x noise cancellation and a great in-ear fit with new xs bud tips for a comfortable wear experience throughout the day.
- How to control volumes?: Additionally, they include Touch controls that let users can easily slide up or down to change the volume.
- If you miss case?: It will also be simple for you to locate the charging case if you misplace it. To guarantee that a sound is played if and when you lose it, Apple has also incorporated a speaker to the casing.
- Charged with Watch charger: Apple customers may now charge their AirPods Pro 2 using their Apple Watch charger.
- Battery and charging case: These can last up to 6 hours and with the charging case the backup goes up to 30 hours. You can use Qi wireless charger to charge the AirPods Pro 2.
- Price and availability: Apple AirPods Pro 2 will cost $249. They go up for pre-order on September 9 and sales start September 23.
