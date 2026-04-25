Yash Wife Radhika Pandit Shares Adorable Vacation Photos with Kids in Coorg
Sandalwood star Radhika Pandit is soaking up summer vibes in Coorg with her kids, enjoying serene lakes, lush hills and scenic beauty, as her vacation photos go viral online across social media platforms.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Radhika Pandit
Sandalwood's 'Cinderella' Radhika Pandit has won everyone's hearts with her acting. These days, she is enjoying her life as a full-time mom. The actress is currently on a much-needed vacation with her children.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Radhika with her kids
Radhika Pandit took her children, Ayra and Yatharv, to Coorg and Madikeri. She is spending time with them at a resort surrounded by nature, introducing her kids to the great outdoors.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Summer vacation mode
It's summer vacation time for Yash and Radhika's kids, Ayra and Yatharv. With their dad Yash busy shooting, mom Radhika makes sure they don't miss out on a holiday. Last year, she took them to the beach, and this year, it's a trip to Coorg.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Mrs. Ramachari in Coorg
Radhika Pandit shared these pictures with the caption, 'Coorg, You beauty'. In the photos, you can see a beautiful lake with a backdrop of green hills and coffee estates. The actress is walking hand-in-hand with her kids, right in the middle of nature.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Cute mommy in shorts
For her summer trip, Radhika Pandit chose to wear cute shorts with a shirt and t-shirt. Fans noted that even at 42, the actress looks incredibly cute, almost like a young girl. Her post is currently trending on social media.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Fans call her 'Rocking Queen'
The photos Radhika Pandit shared received a lot of love from her fans. They left comments like 'Rocking Queen,' 'beautiful,' and 'your simplicity is your real beauty.' Some even said, 'how can someone be so beautiful?' and 'her age is truly going in reverse,' calling her an 'effortless beauty'.
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