6 6 Image Credit : Instagram

Fans call her 'Rocking Queen'

The photos Radhika Pandit shared received a lot of love from her fans. They left comments like 'Rocking Queen,' 'beautiful,' and 'your simplicity is your real beauty.' Some even said, 'how can someone be so beautiful?' and 'her age is truly going in reverse,' calling her an 'effortless beauty'.