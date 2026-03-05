Toxic Star Yash Left Speechless by Wife Radhika Pandit’s Funny Take on Marriage
Sandalwood's favourite couple, Yash and Radhika Pandit, just celebrated 9 years of marriage. But when someone asked Radhika about life after tying the knot, her reply left even Yash speechless for a second!
Away from the big screen
Known as Sandalwood's Cinderella, Radhika Pandit is now fully focused on her family. After marrying 'Rocking Star' Yash in 2016, she's busy raising their two kids, Ayra and Yatharv, and mostly connects with fans on social media.
Sandalwood's cutest couple
Yash and Radhika are now in their 10th year of marriage, having completed nine years on December 9. They first shared screen space in the 2012 film 'Drama', directed by Yogaraj Bhat, and later in the blockbuster 'Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari'.
Celebrating 9 years of marriage
The couple fell in love on the film sets and tied the knot in Goa on December 9, 2016. Today, they are proud parents to Ayra and Yatharv. Radhika has taken a step back from films to focus on her family.
Active on social media
Radhika keeps her fans updated by regularly sharing family photos online. She often posts pictures with her kids and also shares glimpses from their family trips with Yash.
Radhika's answer shocks Yash
When asked what's different after nine years of marriage, Radhika laughed and said, "Now we can hold hands openly in public!" Her cheeky answer left Yash completely stunned for a moment.
Midnight wish?
Radhika then revealed that Yash never fails to wish her at 12 AM sharp on her birthday. She even gave him a playful tap while saying it. While Radhika is enjoying her family time, fans are eagerly waiting for Yash's next film, 'Toxic'.
