    Women's Day 2023: From Zoya Akhtar to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari - 4 game-changers behind the lens

    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

    Every year, International Women's Day (IWD) is not only brought in and marked with much zeal across the globe to shed light on critical issues and underline their rights. But it also honors women who have changed the game behind the lens by using their creativity and craft to bring mammoth positive changes in society through cinema.

    Image: Google

    Supporting women each day is crucial. But International Women's Day, on March 8, is a day of celebration for honoring women's achievements. On this important day, we should acknowledge the contributions of Indian Women Creators, who have used their creativity and voice to impact society positively.

    These 4 Indian creators have shattered stereotypes, addressed social issues, and inspired change with their insightful and thought-provoking content.

    Image: Google

    1. Zoya Akhtar:

    Zoya Akhtar is a highly acclaimed Indian filmmaker and writer who has established herself as one of the best in Bollywood. Her unique vision, creativity, and storytelling skills have won her numerous accolades and a loyal following. Zoya's films are known for their emotional resonance, authenticity, and attention to detail. Her best films are Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara.

    Image: Google

    2. Ashviny Iyer Tiwari:

    Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a talented filmmaker and writer who made her directorial debut in 2016 with the comedy-drama 'Nil Battey Sannata'. Ashwiny took small steps towards her goal, creating a short film called 'What's for Breakfast'. She then went on to make 'Nil Battey Sannata', which was her first Bollywood film. The film received critical acclaim and earned her the Best Debut Director award at the Filmfare Awards.

    Image: Google

    3. Konkona Sen Sharma:

    Konkona Sen Sharma is a well-known Indian actress who has made a successful transition into filmmaking. Konkona decided to explore her passion for filmmaking and began working on her directorial debut, 'A Death in the Gunj'. The film, which was released in 2016, received critical acclaim and earned Konkona several awards and nominations for Best Director. As a filmmaker, Konkona has a unique approach to storytelling and focuses on exploring complex human relationships and emotions.

    Image: Google

    4. Shonali Bose:

    Shonali Bose is a highly acclaimed Indian filmmaker and writer who has made a significant impact on the Indian film industry. She is known for her ability to craft powerful stories that are both emotionally resonant and socially relevant. Shonali's most notable work includes her films 'Amu', 'Margarita with a Straw', and 'The Sky Is Pink'.

