Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Day 2023: From Patakha Guddi to Jugni, four iconic Bollywood songs that celebrate females

    Hindi songs in Bollywood empower women and celebrates their existence. The entertainment industry does its best to encourage people to respect women. From Patakha Guddi to Jugni, here are the four iconic Bollywood songs that celebrate females.

    Women's Day 2023: From Patakha Guddi to Jugni, four iconic Bollywood songs that celebrate females vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Women's day falls on March 8 globally. The day is internationally significant to respect and honor women and their role in society and their achievements.

    Among the many ways of celebrating, dedicating inspirational and highly motivating songs seems one of the most legit ones. Women empowerment has evolved to be one of the best genres in movies, and there are various Hindi songs in Bollywood that empowers women. These songs celebrate their existence.

    ALSO READ: Women Day 2023: 4 travel experiences females should have atleast once in life

    1. Patakha Guddi (Highway, 2014):

    Patakha Guddi from the 2014 film Highway is about celebrating freedom. The song is sung by the melodious Nooran sisters, Sultana and Jyoti. The song has soulful music given by AR Rahman. This song will instantly uplift your mood. Pataakha Guddi, the song, revolves around Alia Bhatt, where her character is enjoying freedom for the first time in her life, which comes when she has got kidnapped.

    2. Piku Title track (Piku, 2015):

    Piku is a critically acclaimed movie in Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone's career. It showcased her versatility as a performer. Playing the titular role of Piku, it had Deepika representing the modern-age Indian woman who is career-oriented and a dutiful daughter. This song, Piku remix sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, depicts her fun, loving, angry, and everything that defines a free soul.

    3. Jugni (Queen, 2014):

    The movie officially crowned actress Kangana Ranaut with the Bollywood Queen title was the 2014 film Queen. The film on the self-exploration journey of a young girl left on the altar by her fiancé is liberating. Jugni is composed and sung by Amit Trivedi with such beautiful poetic lyrics that it will make you appreciate it every time you hear it.

    4. Mardaani Anthem (Mardaani, 2014):

    Rani Mukerji played a courageous and fiesty cop in the 2014 film Mardaani. This Mardaani anthem song depicts the heinous crime of human trafficking and prostitution and fight back by Rani. The music given by Salim-Sulaiman makes it highly impactful. Rani Mukerji's heroic act will remain etched in your mind long after the song is over.

    ALSO READ: Women's Day 2023: Three easy and tasteful dessert recipes to pamper your lady

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shanaya Kapoor HOT bikini pictures and video: Actress enjoys vacay in Maldives; see her latest Instagram posts RBA

    Shanaya Kapoor HOT bikini pictures and video: Actress enjoys vacay in Maldives; see her latest Instagram posts

    Hardik Pandya reaches 25 million Instagram followers; here is how he celebrated the occasion with wife Natasa Stankovic (WATCH)-ayh

    Pandya reaches 25 million Instagram followers; here's how he celebrated the occasion with wife Natasa (WATCH)

    Oscar 2023 winners prediction list: Everything Everywhere all at Once to RRR's Naatu Naatu can take home awards RBA

    Oscar 2023 winners prediction list: 'Everything Everywhere all at Once' or 'RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'; who will win?

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks 'silence' on estranged wife Aaliya accusations, claims he is termed 'bad guy' vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks 'silence' on estranged wife Aaliya accusations, claims he is termed 'bad guy'

    Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman claims ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai assaulted her; pictures go viral RBA

    Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman claims ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai assaulted her; pictures go viral

    Recent Stories

    15-year-old girl from Nagpur delivers baby at home after watching online videos, kills newborn: Police AJR

    15-year-old girl from Nagpur delivers baby at home after watching online videos, kills newborn: Police

    Virat Kohli meets a cute friend on his visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain; check out-ayh

    Virat Kohli meets a cute friend on his visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

    Do you know what X on train last coach means Ministry of Railways reveals gcw

    Do you know what ‘X’ on train's last coach means? Ministry of Railways reveals

    Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: Answer Key for class 10th objective questions released; raise challenges by March 10 - adt

    BSEB class 10th answer key objective questions released; raise challenges until March 10

    Shanaya Kapoor HOT bikini pictures and video: Actress enjoys vacay in Maldives; see her latest Instagram posts RBA

    Shanaya Kapoor HOT bikini pictures and video: Actress enjoys vacay in Maldives; see her latest Instagram posts

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon