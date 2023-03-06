Women's Day 2023: From Patakha Guddi to Jugni, four iconic Bollywood songs that celebrate females

Hindi songs in Bollywood empower women and celebrates their existence. The entertainment industry does its best to encourage people to respect women. From Patakha Guddi to Jugni, here are the four iconic Bollywood songs that celebrate females.

Women's day falls on March 8 globally. The day is internationally significant to respect and honor women and their role in society and their achievements.

Among the many ways of celebrating, dedicating inspirational and highly motivating songs seems one of the most legit ones. Women empowerment has evolved to be one of the best genres in movies, and there are various Hindi songs in Bollywood that empowers women. These songs celebrate their existence.

1. Patakha Guddi (Highway, 2014):

Patakha Guddi from the 2014 film Highway is about celebrating freedom. The song is sung by the melodious Nooran sisters, Sultana and Jyoti. The song has soulful music given by AR Rahman. This song will instantly uplift your mood. Pataakha Guddi, the song, revolves around Alia Bhatt, where her character is enjoying freedom for the first time in her life, which comes when she has got kidnapped.

2. Piku Title track (Piku, 2015):

Piku is a critically acclaimed movie in Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone's career. It showcased her versatility as a performer. Playing the titular role of Piku, it had Deepika representing the modern-age Indian woman who is career-oriented and a dutiful daughter. This song, Piku remix sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, depicts her fun, loving, angry, and everything that defines a free soul.

3. Jugni (Queen, 2014):

The movie officially crowned actress Kangana Ranaut with the Bollywood Queen title was the 2014 film Queen. The film on the self-exploration journey of a young girl left on the altar by her fiancé is liberating. Jugni is composed and sung by Amit Trivedi with such beautiful poetic lyrics that it will make you appreciate it every time you hear it.

4. Mardaani Anthem (Mardaani, 2014):

Rani Mukerji played a courageous and fiesty cop in the 2014 film Mardaani. This Mardaani anthem song depicts the heinous crime of human trafficking and prostitution and fight back by Rani. The music given by Salim-Sulaiman makes it highly impactful. Rani Mukerji's heroic act will remain etched in your mind long after the song is over.

