    Women's Day 2023: Celebrate the spirit of womanhood with these 4 powerful and iconic quotes

    International Women's Day this year is getting celebrated and observed with the theme of #EmbraceEquity. Here are the 4 inspirational quotes that celebrate the spirit of Nari Shakti.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 7:15 PM IST

    Every year, International Women's Day (IWD) is brought in and marked with much zeal across the globe to shed light on critical issues and underline their rights. 

    According to the official website, beginning early 1900s, IWD is a global day celebrating social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating female equality.

    To highlight its importance, here are the four inspirational quotes which celebrate the spirit of Nari Shakti across the globe.

    1. "No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half its citizens" - This iconic quote is by Michelle Obama

    2. "I believe in pink. I believe that laughing is the best calorie burner. I believe in kissing, kissing a lot. I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day. And I believe in miracles" - Late Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn's quote engulfs the imperfect yet perfect female of today who is fearless.

    3. "If you do not see a clear path for what you want, sometimes you have to make it yourself." – Mindy Kaling's quote is all for female love and empowerment in today's modern age.

    4. "Human rights are women's rights, and women's rights are human rights." - Hillary Clinton, American politician's quote has made human rights synonymous with equality being implemented for women's as well.

    Every year, the day is marked with a special theme, capturing the role of women in every sphere of life. This year, International Women’s Day is being observed with the theme – of #EmbraceEquity. It means embracing equality in all walks and spheres of life between men and women regardless of their gender and no discrimination as well.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 7:35 PM IST
