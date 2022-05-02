Why is this Eid special for KGF star Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata? Read on

Double celebrations this Eid for Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt; read this to know why?

Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata had many reasons to rejoice this Eid, since the superstar's most recent film, 'K.G.F: Chapter 2,' became India's biggest Day-1 opener.

The magnum opus destroyed all previous box office records and secured its status as one of the largest Indian films, grossing close to 135 crore on its opening day and crossing the Rs 1000-crore mark in just 17 days globally.

Sanjay Dutt went away with impressive accolades for his depiction of 'Adheera,' Rocky's enemy in the movie. He did it while fighting cancer and surviving the difficult scenario while making the blockbuster's a memorable occasion for the Dutt family.



Says Maanayata Dutt, "Eid celebrations this year are all the more special for us with the success of KGF2 and all the love and support Sanjay received for his performance in the film. Despite all the challenges that came his way, he powered through for the love of his fans and his passion for the craft and the success of the film reinstilled that love even more. This celebration is all the more joyous and a happy one for the entire family and we wish everyone a happy, prosperous and peaceful Eid."