'18 forever': Fans rejoice as RCB maintains undefeated record on May 18 with playoffs-securing win over CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured the final playoff spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 by defeating defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday. This victory propelled them into the IPL 2024 playoffs alongside Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Batting first, RCB set a formidable target of 218 for five against CSK in a must-win encounter. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli provided a solid foundation with a 78-run opening partnership before rain briefly interrupted play.

Rajat Patidar, batting at No.3, contributed 41 runs off 23 balls and combined with Cameron Green (38 not out off 17) to maintain the momentum. Dinesh Karthik (14 off 6) and Glenn Maxwell (16 off 5) played crucial cameos towards the end to bolster RCB's total.

Chasing 219 for victory, CSK required 201 runs to qualify for the playoffs based on a superior run rate even in case of a loss. However, they fell short, managing only 191 for 7.

Rachin Ravindra top-scored with 61 off 37 balls, supported by contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (42 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (33). Despite a late cameo from the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who possibly played his last IPL match, scoring 25 runs off 13 balls, CSK couldn't reach the target.

Yash Dayal held his nerve in the final over, claiming figures of 2/42 for RCB to seal their victory and playoff berth.

After RCB's thrilling victory, fans flooded social media platforms to revel in their team's remarkable triumph on a date that has become synonymous with the franchise's dominance. RCB's unparalleled success on May 18 in the Indian Premier League persisted with yet another resounding win, extending their undefeated streak on this auspicious date.

In 2013, RCB faced off against Chennai Super Kings and emerged victorious by 24 runs. The following year, in 2014, they clashed with CSK again, this time securing a win by 5 wickets. Their performance in 2016 against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) was equally impressive, as they triumphed by a massive margin of 82 runs, with the match decided by the D/L method.

In 2023, RCB faced Sunrisers Hyderabad and continued their May 18 dominance by clinching a commanding 8-wicket victory. This trend persisted into the next year, 2024, as RCB once again squared off against Chennai Super Kings and emerged triumphant, this time by 27 runs.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 218 for 5 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 54, Virat Kohli 47; Shardul Thakur 2/61).

Chennai Super Kings: 191 for 7 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 61, Ravindra Jadeja 42 not out; Yash Dayal 2/42).

