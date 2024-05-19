Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    '18 forever': Fans rejoice as RCB maintains undefeated record on May 18 with playoffs-securing win over CSK

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured the final playoff spot in the IPL 2024 by defeating defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday.

    18 forever Fans rejoice as RCB maintains undefeated record on May 18 with playoffs-securing win over CSK snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 19, 2024, 12:50 AM IST

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured the final playoff spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 by defeating defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday. This victory propelled them into the IPL 2024 playoffs alongside Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    Batting first, RCB set a formidable target of 218 for five against CSK in a must-win encounter. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli provided a solid foundation with a 78-run opening partnership before rain briefly interrupted play.

    Rajat Patidar, batting at No.3, contributed 41 runs off 23 balls and combined with Cameron Green (38 not out off 17) to maintain the momentum. Dinesh Karthik (14 off 6) and Glenn Maxwell (16 off 5) played crucial cameos towards the end to bolster RCB's total.

    Chasing 219 for victory, CSK required 201 runs to qualify for the playoffs based on a superior run rate even in case of a loss. However, they fell short, managing only 191 for 7.

    Rachin Ravindra top-scored with 61 off 37 balls, supported by contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (42 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (33). Despite a late cameo from the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who possibly played his last IPL match, scoring 25 runs off 13 balls, CSK couldn't reach the target.

    Yash Dayal held his nerve in the final over, claiming figures of 2/42 for RCB to seal their victory and playoff berth.

    After RCB's thrilling victory, fans flooded social media platforms to revel in their team's remarkable triumph on a date that has become synonymous with the franchise's dominance. RCB's unparalleled success on May 18 in the Indian Premier League persisted with yet another resounding win, extending their undefeated streak on this auspicious date.

    In 2013, RCB faced off against Chennai Super Kings and emerged victorious by 24 runs. The following year, in 2014, they clashed with CSK again, this time securing a win by 5 wickets. Their performance in 2016 against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) was equally impressive, as they triumphed by a massive margin of 82 runs, with the match decided by the D/L method.

    In 2023, RCB faced Sunrisers Hyderabad and continued their May 18 dominance by clinching a commanding 8-wicket victory. This trend persisted into the next year, 2024, as RCB once again squared off against Chennai Super Kings and emerged triumphant, this time by 27 runs.

    Brief Scores:

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 218 for 5 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 54, Virat Kohli 47; Shardul Thakur 2/61).

    Chennai Super Kings: 191 for 7 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 61, Ravindra Jadeja 42 not out; Yash Dayal 2/42).

    Here's a look at how fans reacted to the team's yet another win on May 18:

    Last Updated May 19, 2024, 12:50 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya banned from MI's opening game next season, fined Rs 30 lakh for slow over-rate snt

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya banned from MI's opening game next season, fined Rs 30 lakh for slow over-rate

    cricket IPL 2024 Playoff Scenarios: RCB's qualification hopes hang by a thread osf

    IPL 2024 Playoff Scenarios: RCB's qualification hopes hang by a thread

    cricket BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to become India's head coach post T20 World Cup 2024 osf

    BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to become India's head coach post T20 World Cup 2024

    cricket IPL 2024: AB de Villiers hails Shreyas Iyer for his leadership skills this season for KKR osf

    IPL 2024: AB de Villiers hails Shreyas Iyer for his leadership skills this season with KKR

    cricket IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Preview: Will rain play spoil port as both teams eye playoffs berth? Forecast & more osf

    IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Preview: Will rain play spoil port as both teams eye playoffs berth? Forecast & more

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi won't debate with me as he can't answer questions on Adani-Ambani links Rahul Gandhi (WATCH) snt

    'PM Modi won't debate with me as he can't answer questions on Adani-Ambani links': Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    football '28 W, 6 D, 0 L': Bayer Leverkusen make history with unbeaten Bundesliga season; join invincibles league snt

    '28 W, 6 D, 0 L': Bayer Leverkusen make history with unbeaten Bundesliga season; join 'Invincibles' league

    SEXY photos Rihanna BOLD Instagram post goes viral RBA

    SEXY photos: Rihanna's BOLD Instagram post goes viral; singer dons blue lingerie from her brand

    Chabahar port project to benefit landlocked Afghanistan Central Asia: India

    Chabahar port project to benefit landlocked Afghanistan Central Asia: India

    Monsoon laundry hacks: 7 tips to dry clothes faster during rainy season gcw eai

    Monsoon laundry hacks: 7 tips to dry clothes faster

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon