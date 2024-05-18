Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    '28 W, 6 D, 0 L': Bayer Leverkusen make history with unbeaten Bundesliga season; join 'Invincibles' league

    Bayer Leverkusen have become the first ever Bundesliga side to go through the entire season unbeaten as they ended their season on a high with a 2-1 against Augsburg.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 18, 2024, 9:19 PM IST

    Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday etched its name in the annals of football history by becoming the first Bundesliga team to complete an entire season unbeaten. This remarkable feat was capped off with a 2-1 victory against FC Augsburg, with goals from Robert Andrich and Victor Boniface ensuring that Die Werkself finished their campaign on a high note.

    Under the astute leadership of manager Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen not only clinched the Bundesliga title in April but also remained undefeated across all 34 league matches, amassing an impressive 28 wins and six draws. This achievement marks them as the first team since the reunification of Germany to go an entire season without tasting defeat in the Bundesliga.

    Leverkusen's unbeaten run is a testament to their consistency, tactical prowess, and resilience. The team showcased a blend of attacking flair and defensive solidity, traits instilled by Alonso, who confirmed his commitment to the club for the forthcoming season. This stability at the helm bodes well for Leverkusen's future ambitions.

    With the Bundesliga title secured in unbeaten fashion, Bayer Leverkusen now has the opportunity to achieve an unprecedented treble. They are set to face Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday, followed by a clash against second-tier side Kaiserslautern in the DFB Pokal final three days later. Should they win both finals, Leverkusen will become the first team to complete an entire season unbeaten across all competitions—a historic milestone in European football.

    For years, Bayer Leverkusen has been labeled as the nearly men of German football, often coming close but failing to clinch silverware. This season's triumphs have finally shattered that narrative. The club's success is not just a victory for the team but also for their loyal fans, who have endured numerous near-misses in the past.

    The influence of Xabi Alonso cannot be overstated. Since taking charge, he has transformed Leverkusen into a formidable force. His tactical acumen, combined with the squad's talent and depth, has turned Leverkusen into a team capable of competing on multiple fronts. With Alonso staying on, the club will be hoping this season is just the beginning of a new era of sustained success.

    Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten season draws comparisons to other legendary 'invincible' teams in football history.

    Arsenal (2003-04)

    Under the leadership of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal secured their third Premier League title by completing an unbeaten run across all 38 games, amassing a total of 90 points. French striker Thierry Henry was instrumental in their success, finishing as the league's top scorer with 30 goals.

    Matches played: 38, Win: 26, Draw: 12, Loss: 0

    Juventus (2011-12)

    Juventus became the first Italian club to complete an entire 38-game Serie A campaign unbeaten. Under the leadership of Antonio Conte, they secured the Scudetto with a four-point lead over second-placed AC Milan. Milan's loss on the 37th matchday handed Juventus the title, cementing their historic achievement.

    Matches played: 38, Win: 23, Draw: 15, Loss: 0

    Celtic (2016-17)

    Under Brendan Rodgers' leadership, Celtic won the Scottish Premiership by amassing 106 points from 38 games. They also triumphed in the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup, completing a domestic treble that season.

    Matches played: 38, Win: 34, Draw: 4, Loss: 0

    AC Milan (1991-92)

    In a 34-game Serie A season, Fabio Capello's AC Milan went unbeaten, finishing with 56 points, eight points ahead of second-placed Juventus. Marco Van Basten was the league's top scorer, netting 25 goals for Milan.

    Matches played: 34, Win: 22, Draw: 12, Loss: 0

    Last Updated May 18, 2024, 9:19 PM IST
